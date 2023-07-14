Delhi to London road trip aims to raise global awareness about hearing loss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FREEPIK A road trip from Delhi to London aims to raise global awareness about hearing loss.

More than 6.3 crore people in India suffer from hearing disabilities. More than 10 crore hearing-impaired individuals are in need of urgent attention. Only 3 out of every 100 people have access to proper hearing healthcare services, leaving the majority without assistance. Every 3 out of 1000 children are born deaf and lead physically impaired lives due to a lack of awareness and infrastructure. There is a huge population that requires urgent help but lack of awareness is a major reason for this poor and disproportionate ratio of hearing Treatment.

Now, the managing director at Ear Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mr Vishwajeet Vishu has announced an ambitious road trip from Delhi to London to raise global awareness about hearing loss. Covering a distance of over 20,000 kilometres across 20 countries, this journey aims to shed light on the impact of hearing loss and the importance of early intervention and treatment.

The road trip, scheduled to commence on September 28, will bring together a passionate team of hearing healthcare professionals, advocates, and individuals with personal experiences of hearing loss. The main focus of the trip is to engage with communities, organisations, and healthcare professionals across various countries, sharing knowledge, resources, and experiences related to hearing loss.

With an estimated duration of 60 days, the road trip will serve as a platform to educate the public about the prevalence, causes, and potential solutions for hearing loss. Through a series of interactive workshops, awareness campaigns, and community engagement events, the team aims to empower individuals to take proactive steps in their hearing health journey.

Media channels and outlets will be invited to join the journey in each country, ensuring widespread coverage and reaching millions of people worldwide. The team will share inspiring stories, insights from experts, and real-life experiences to bring attention to the challenges faced by individuals with hearing loss and advocate for improved access to hearing healthcare services.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy the gift of sound and actively participate in society," said Vishwajeet Vishnu, Managing Director at Ear Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"This road trip represents our commitment to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and fostering a more inclusive world for individuals with hearing loss", he added

Read More Travel News