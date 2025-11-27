A Day of Peace: 24-hour spiritual trail across Bengaluru Discover a peaceful side of Bengaluru with this 24-hour spiritual trail covering iconic temples, ashrams, churches, meditation centres, and serene lakes. A calming itinerary designed to help you disconnect, breathe deeply, and experience the city’s soulful, reflective spaces.

There are days when the city feels too loud, too quick, too demanding, and on those days, Bengaluru offers something precious: silence wrapped in spirituality. Beyond its tech parks and traffic, the city hides pockets of deep calm where incense lingers in the air, bells echo softly, and strangers sit shoulder to shoulder in prayer without even knowing each other’s names.

If you’ve been craving a pause, a reset, or simply a day away from screens and noise, this 24-hour spiritual trail is your gentle invitation. From dawn prayers to moonlit aartis, this itinerary strings together temples, ashrams, meditation spots, and centuries-old shrines, each one offering a different kind of peace.

6:00 AM — Sankey Tank Walk and Morning Meditation

Start with the softest beginning, a quiet walk around the lake as the sky blushes awake. Sankey Tank is where joggers, elderly groups, and solo meditators all gather without disturbing each other. Find a bench, close your eyes for a few minutes, and let the morning breeze do its work.

7:30 AM — ISKCON Temple, Rajajinagar

A morning aarti here feels like stepping into a different dimension. The chanting, cymbals, and soft drumbeats create a rhythm that settles the restlessness inside you. Wander through the marble corridors, sit for a few minutes in the prayer hall, and let the hum of devotion soak in. Don’t miss: prasadam, soothing, warm, and somehow always comforting.

10:00 AM — Art of Living International Centre, Kanakapura Road

Drive toward the hills until the city thins out. The Art of Living Ashram is a large area filled with lush greenery and many peaceful places to sit quietly and be inspired to think. At The Art of Living, you can do everything from joining a guided meditation to walking around The Art of Living’s Vishalakshi Mantap, or simply sitting next to the pond of lotus flowers.

1 PM — Satvik Cafe for Lunch

After completing some forms of quiet practice throughout the morning, it is also important that you do not throw off your schedule by skipping lunch on this day of restoration. At either of the cafes in JP Nagar or Jayanagar, a good choice for lunch would be a simple satvik meal made with ingredients such as khichdi, warm rotis, sabzi, and herbal teas.

3 PM — Jamia Masjid, City Market

Step into the largest mosque in Bengaluru today. Visit the mosque and enjoy the beauty of contrast – the noise outside vs. the peace of prayer inside. Witness the beauty of the inner courtyard, the pure white arches and hear the gentle sounds of prayers all around you, and you will find yourself within. It is a reminder that peace can be discovered amid chaos.

4:30 PM — St. Mary’s Basilica, Shivajinagar

The oldest church in Bengaluru, and one of the most serene. Stained glass, quiet pews, candles flickering, it’s the kind of place where even five minutes feel like therapy. Sit, reflect, whisper a prayer or simply breathe.

6:00 PM — Ragigudda Sri Prasanna Anjaneyaswamy Temple, JP Nagar

Climb up the monolith hill for a gorgeous view of the sunset. As lamps are lit and bells ring, the temple takes on a warm golden glow. Perfect place to let go of the day’s weight.

7:30 PM — Bull Temple, Basavanagudi

Visit the ancient Nandi carved from a single rock. There is no denying the enchantment of evenings here, with a faint scent of incense filling the air, soothing chant sounds in the background, and a sense of ancient charm found throughout old Bengaluru. Great for being inspired by history, cultural anchors, and nostalgia for spirituality.

9:00 PM — Meditation at Pyramid Valley

Head just outside of town for a nighttime visit to meditate in one of the massive pyramids. The experience is enhanced due to the building's acoustics, energy and lack of light, so you'll find that you will be drawn inward more easily.

11:00 PM — Herbal Tea and Reflection

Finish the night off by reflecting over a cup of herb tea made from tulsi or chamomile. Journal a little, look at the stars, and notice how your mind feels, softer, lighter, quieter. Spend the rest of the night reflecting on your journey.

A day spent like this doesn’t change your life overnight, but it does something gentler; it reminds you what it feels like to breathe without rushing. Bengaluru may run on speed, but somewhere between its lakes, temples, ashrams, churches, and mosques lies a quieter city waiting to hold you. Sometimes, peace isn’t a big journey. Sometimes, it’s just a well-planned day.