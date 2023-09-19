Darjeeling to Jaisalmer: 10 places to visit in India during October

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the 10 best places one can visit in India during October.

October is the perfect time to explore India, and the country has hundreds of destinations that you can explore. From the hill stations of the North to the beaches of the South, India has something for everyone. Here are 10 places to visit in India in October.

Manali: Located in the northern part of India, Manali is a beautiful hill station surrounded by lush green hills and snow-capped mountains. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India, especially during October when the weather is pleasant and cool. Aside from trekking and hiking, you can also go paragliding, mountain biking, and scenic drives through the mountain roads.

Goa: Goa is known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant nightlife. The weather in October is pleasant, making it a great time for beach parties and other outdoor activities. You can also explore nearby historical sites such as Old Goa and Dudhsagar Falls.

Kerala: Known as ‘God’s Own Country’, Kerala is a beautiful state located in the south of India. This place has everything from stunning views of nature to vibrant culture and heritage sites. One of the best things about Kerala is its lush green hills which are perfect for trekking and camping during October. You can also visit some of the famous temples in Kerala such as Padmanabhaswamy Temple or Guruvayur Temple.

Darjeeling: This picturesque hill station located in West Bengal is a great place to visit during October as it offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range and its surrounding tea estates. You can also take a ride on a toy train from Siliguri to Darjeeling and visit some of the other attractions such as Tiger Hill, Mirik Lake, and Rock Garden.

Rishikesh: Rishikesh is one of India’s spiritual hubs, located near the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. In October, you can enjoy activities such as white-water rafting on the Ganges river, camping near the river banks, trekking in nearby hills, or simply relaxing at any of its ashrams or meditation centres.

Shimla: Shimla is another popular hill station situated in Himachal Pradesh that is ideal for those who love nature and adventure activities. During October, you can enjoy activities such as trekking through pine forests and apple orchards, exploring old colonial architecture like The Mall road, Jakhu Temple or Shimla Church, camping along riverside trails, or simply soaking up stunning views from nearby peaks like Jakhu Hill or Kufri Hill.

Udaipur: Udaipur is one of India’s most romantic cities situated in Rajasthan and known for its lakeside palaces and temples. The weather during October is pleasant with cool breezes making it a great time to explore Udaipur’s famous attractions such as City Palace, Lake Pichola, Jag Mandir Palace or Jagdish Temple.

Jaisalmer: Situated in Rajasthan near the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer offers you an opportunity to explore a different culture and lifestyle that is unique to this region of India. During October you can explore its dunes on camel safaris, witness traditional folk dances at local villages or visit some of its ancient forts like Jaisalmer Fort or Mehrangarh Fort.

Agra: Agra was once the capital city of the Mughal Empire and home to some of India’s most iconic monuments including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. During October you can witness these monuments at their best with pleasant weather providing perfect conditions for exploration. You can also visit nearby sites such as Fatehpur Sikri or Sikandra Tomb which are located within an hour’s drive from Agra city center.

Varanasi: Varanasi is one of India’s oldest cities situated on the banks of the Ganges river in Uttar Pradesh state and known for its spiritual culture and ancient temples. During October you can witness some amazing festivals like Dussehra or Diwali being celebrated here with grand processions being organized throughout city streets and ghats (stairs leading down to the riverside).

Overall there are many places to visit in India during October that offer something for everyone, from adventure activities to spiritual pilgrimage sites, making this time of year perfect for exploring India's rich heritage and culture!

