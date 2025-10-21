Top places to visit in Chikmagalur: Waterfalls, coffee estates, and serene hills Cradled in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, Chikmagalur is a paradise of misty hills, waterfalls, and endless coffee plantations. Whether you’re trekking Mullayanagiri, exploring Baba Budangiri caves, or sipping local brews, every corner here hums with peace and mountain charm.

When it comes to mountain destinations in India, most people prefer to visit Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, although these are the most crowded. Think about traveling to Karnataka if you wish to get away from these locations. There are many hill stations in this area, and their beauty will captivate you. Visitors can take in the sea, mountains, and verdant surroundings of Karnataka, which is tucked away in the middle of nature.

Best tourist places in Chikmagalur

1. Mullayanagiri Hills: The highest peak in Karnataka

Trekking to the Mullayanagiri Mountains in Chikmagalur can be an exhilarating experience. Located at an altitude of approximately 1930 meters above sea level, the mountain offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area. You can witness the sunrise and sunset from here. Even in the summer, the cool breeze here provides a relaxing experience.

2. Baba Budangiri: Where history and nature meet

Baba Budan Giri is a religious site located in Chikmagalur, known for its history and natural beauty. Surrounded by hills, coffee plantations, and dense forests, the Dattatreya Peetha and Baba Budan Dargah are centres of faith for both Hindu and Muslim communities. The site is associated with the Sufi saint Baba Budan, who is credited with bringing coffee to India.

3. Hebbe Falls: A hidden paradise for nature lovers

If you're a nature lover, you should definitely visit Hebbe Falls. This waterfall is nestled amidst the lush forests of Chikmagalur, and its water is believed to have medicinal properties. The waterfall is divided into two parts, and reaching it requires a short hike.

4. Exploring Chikmagalur’s coffee plantations and museum

Chikmagalur is renowned worldwide for its coffee plantations. The Coffee Museum here showcases this region's speciality. In this museum, you can observe the coffee-making process up close. You can also taste various types of coffee.

5. Kemmangundi: Gardens, treks, and valley views

This hill station is dotted with gardens, waterfalls, and viewpoints that offer serene vistas of the surrounding valleys. Z Point at Kemmangundi is especially popular for short treks and spectacular sunset views.

