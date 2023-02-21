Char Dham Yatra 2023: How to register online and offline, registration fee, documents required

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE All you need to know about Char Dham Yatra 2023 registration

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Following the 2014 Kedarnath flood, the Uttarakhand government made photometric/biometric registration of devotees mandatory for visiting the state for the Char Dham Yatra. After the registration process is completed, Photometric/Biometric cards are issued. In 2023, the government made Chardham Yatra registration mandatory for all tourists. People are also given a Yatra registration letter upon completion of the online/offline registration process.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Where to register

You can register for the Char Dham Yatra both online and offline. In the case of online registration, the official website is www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. There are several registration counters located along the Chardham Yatra route for offline registration.

There are no registration fees for Chardham devotees; you can register for free on the official website or at registration counters. Every year, the Char Dham Yatra begins in April-May and lasts until October-November.

Documents required for Char Dham Yatra

For Char Dham biometric registration, you must have an identification card, such as an Aadhar card, a voter identification card, a PAN number, a driver's licence, or a passport. Yatra Registration can also be referred to as Yatra epass, Yathra Permits, or Registration Cards. Using Chardham Yatra Registration Cards, pilgrims can choose various special facilities like food and lodging.

How to Register Online for Char Dham Yatra 2023?

Go to www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in to register for the Chardham Yatra.

Then, to access the Chardham Yatra 2023 Online Registration/Login form, click on Register/Login.

A new window will open, prompting you to enter your personal information for Chardham Yatra Registration.

The registration will then be verified by Chardham Online Registration System via OTP verification via mobile and email.

Then you must login with your mobile number and password.

A personalised dashboard will appear; open the window by clicking on Add/Manage Pilgrims or Tourists.

Then enter tour plan details such as tour type, tour name, Yatra dates, number of tourists, and each destination's date of visit before saving the form.

A window will appear with information about the Tour Name, Dates, and Destination.

You can enter Pilgrim information by clicking the Add Pilgrim button.

After completing the registration process, you will receive an SMS with a unique registration number and will be able to download the registration letter for Chardham Yatra travel.

