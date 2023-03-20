Chaitra Navratri 2023: DYK Goddess Hasanamba temple in Karnataka opens only once a week in a year

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIGANGANA9 Karnataka Hasanamba temple opens only once a week in a year

Chaitra Navratri 2023: There are innumerable temples in India and each temple has its own history and uniqueness. One such unique temple is the Hasanamba Temple located in Karnataka. This temple holds immense significance to the people of the region. The special thing about Hasanamba Temple is that it is only open once a week for one month during October, which is when Diwali is celebrated. During that time, you can visit the temple from 7 AM to 10 PM and from 3 PM to 10 PM.

Hasanamba Temple, located in Hassan, is believed to have been built in the 12th century. It is still unknown who built it and how it was constructed. The people worship a goddess called Hasanamba there.

People feel lucky if they can visit the temple during that time to receive blessings from the divine. Additionally, there is an anthill on the temple grounds that holds the main deities.

Since the Hasanamba Temple is only open for one week every year, the goddesses worshipped there are left with two bags of rice, flowers, lit lamps, and water during the rest of the year. The temple is closed for the majority of the year, so these offerings are meant to sustain the goddesses until the next time the temple opens.

A ghee lamp is also left burning in the temple, which is meant to stay lit for the entire period of temple closure.

According to legend, seven matrikas were travelling to earth and were enchanted by the beauty of Hassan. They decided to make Hassan their home. Varahi and Chamundi decided to stay near three wells in Devigere Honda, while Vyshnavi, Kaumari, and Maheshwari stayed in three anthills inside the temple. Brahmi sought shelter in Kenchamma’s Hoskote.

The town of Hassan was named Hasanamba after the presiding deity of the Hasanamba Temple.

