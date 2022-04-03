Chaitra Navratri 2022: Visit these temples of the Goddess to seek her blessings

Follow us on Image Source : SHIMLAONLINE.COM Bhimkali temple is situated in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Highlights Nine-day long Chaitra Navratri has begin from April 2

Devotees will be worshipping the nine avatars of Goddess Durga during this Hindu festival

In Himachal Pradesh, there are various pilgrim sites devoted to the worship of the Goddess

The auspicious occasion of Navratri has begun. In the Hindu religion, there is a huge significance of this nine-day long festival. The mighty valour of the Goddess is celebrated and all her different avatars are worshipped by the devotees. To mark Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasur, Navratri is celebrated. Each day of the festival has its own significance. Nava, which also means 'new', denotes 'nine' the number to which sages attach special significance. Hence, we have Nava-ratri (9 nights), Nava-patrika (9 leaves / herbs / plants), Nava-graha (9 planets), and Nava-Durga (9 appellations). Each goddess has a different form and a special significance.

Meanwhile, devout Hindus also look for opportunities to travel to parts of the country to seek the almighty's blessings and make the most of such auspicious occasions. Various temples in India are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars and they see a swarm of people during the Navratri. This not only shows a devotee's conviction in their faith but also opens the doors to a more intimate spiritual connection of the devotee with the lord.

With the easing of Covid-related restrictions, on the occasion of Navratri, people must embark on a spiritual journey with their families so as to please the Goddess during Navratri.

-- One of the most venerated shrines in North India is the Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

-- Chintpurni temple in Una, Himachal Pradesh. It houses the Chintpurni Shaktipeeth and has a deep religious history and significance.

-- Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths where limbs of Sati fell on Earth. This holy place witnesses the huge crowd of pilgrims and devotees round the year and especially during Shravan Ashtami and in the Navratras of Chaitra and Ashwin.

-- Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi temples in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The popular belief is that if one prays her, their sins are rid.

-- Bhimakali and Hateshwari temples in Shimla. These temples are considered as important as the Shaktipeeths.