Best destinations for a surreal scuba diving experience in India

Scuba diving in India offers a unique experience with an abundance of marine creatures such as sharks, whales, dolphins, turtles, manta rays, and colourful fishes swimming around stunning coral reefs. With clear water and a comfortable temperature, scuba diving in India is not only a thrilling adventure but also an opportunity to explore the breathtaking beauty of the underwater world.

Here are some of the best spots to try out scuba diving in india:

Andaman and nicobar islands

Scuba diving in Andaman is an enjoyable activity as the Bay of Bengal is home to a diverse range of marine life. The area's colorful coral reefs and impressive corals provide the perfect setting for scuba diving. Andaman, widely regarded as India's premier scuba diving destination is known for its crystal-clear waters. During the dive, one may encounter a variety of sea creatures such as turtles, moray eels, manta rays, trevally, and batfish.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep, an archipelago situated in the Arabian Sea, is a paradise for scuba diving enthusiasts. The crystal-clear lagoons and coves of Lakshadweep make it an ideal spot for scuba diving. The popular diving spots include Lost Paradise, Princess Royal, Fish Soup, Classroom, Dolphin Reef, and Manta Point.

Goa

Located on the western coast of India, Goa is a popular tourist destination known for its beaches, parties, and water sports. Amongst the exciting water activities, scuba diving stands out as an experience that one must not miss in Goa. The crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Sea house a variety of exotic corals, colourful fishes, and other marine creatures, making scuba diving in Goa an exhilarating experience.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry is renowned for its natural coral reefs, rocky pop-ups, and man-made ridges housing a diverse marine ecosystem including jack fish, sea snakes, manta rays, and fan corals. Ideal for both beginners and professionals, it has been acclaimed as one of the finest scuba diving locations in India. Diving spots such as Aravind's Wall, Cool Shark Reef, Temple Reef,Ravines, 4 Corners, and The Hole provide an exceptional underwater experience to enthusiasts.

Tarkali

Located near the historic Sindhudurg Fort in Maharashtra, Tarkarli is a coastal paradise with clear waters and an abundance of vibrant marine life, including colorful corals. Tourists are taken to the diving spot from Dandi beach by speed boats, and the diving activity is guided by professionals to ensure a safe and enjoyable recreational experience.

India offers a plethora of options for scuba diving enthusiasts. With the help of professional instructors and modern equipment, scuba diving in India has become a safe and exciting experience.

