Attending Rath Yatra in Puri? Don't miss these five must-do activities

The Rath Yatra in Puri is one of India's most vibrant and culturally rich festivals. Held annually in the coastal town of Puri, Odisha, this grand chariot festival attracts millions of devotees and tourists from around the world. While the main event is the magnificent procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, there are several other experiences you shouldn't miss while in Puri. Here are five must-do activities to make your visit unforgettable.

Visit the Jagannath Temple:

The Jagannath Temple, an architectural marvel and spiritual hub is the focal point of the Rath Yatra. This sacred temple, dating back to the 12th century, is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As non-Hindus are not permitted inside the temple, you can still witness the grandeur and beauty of the structure from the outside and soak in the vibrant atmosphere surrounding it. Make sure to explore the temple’s precincts and learn about its fascinating history and rituals.

Enjoy the local cuisine:

Puri offers a delightful array of traditional Odia cuisine that you must savour during your visit. The Mahaprasad (sacred food) served at the Jagannath Temple is a unique experience. Prepared in the temple's kitchens, it includes a variety of dishes like rice, dal, and various sweets. Outside the temple, try local specialities like Chhena Poda (baked cheese dessert), Dalma (lentils cooked with vegetables), and the famous Puri Rasgulla. Don’t miss out on the street food, including spicy ghugni (curried chickpeas) and piping hot samosas.

Relax at Puri beach:

After the hustle and bustle of the Rath Yatra, head to Puri Beach for some relaxation. The golden sands and the calming waves of the Bay of Bengal offer a perfect retreat. Early mornings and evenings are ideal times to visit, with the opportunity to witness spectacular sunrises and sunsets. The beach is also known for its sand art, where local artists create stunning sculptures that depict various themes, including mythological stories and current events.

Shop for handicrafts and souvenirs:

Puri and its surrounding areas are famous for their handicrafts, which make for perfect souvenirs. The Pipili applique work, known for its colourful and intricate designs, is a popular choice. You can also find beautiful Patta Chitra (traditional scroll paintings), stone carvings, and seashell crafts. Visit the local markets and government-run emporiums to pick up these unique items that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Odisha.

Bird-watching at Nalbana Bird Sanctuary:

Nalbana Bird Sanctuary, located within the Chilika Lake, is a paradise for bird watchers. During the migratory season, the sanctuary hosts a diverse range of bird species, including flamingos, herons, and pelicans. The serene environment and the opportunity to observe these beautiful birds in their natural habitat make it a must-visit spot for nature enthusiasts. A boat ride through the sanctuary offers a closer look at the avian wonders and the lake’s stunning landscapes.

