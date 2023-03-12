Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Are you a beach or sea person? Never mind, this place in Japan offers both

Japan is a land of diverse natural landscapes and cultural treasures that attract millions of visitors from all around the world each year. From the snow-capped peaks of Hokkaido to the serene lakes of the Japanese Alps, from the bustling streets of Tokyo to the ancient temples of Kyoto, there is something for every traveler to discover in this captivating country.

If you're someone who loves the beach but also can't resist the lure of the sea, there is a place in Japan that offers both, and it's called Shirahama.

Located on the southern coast of Wakayama Prefecture, Shirahama is a popular resort town that is famous for its beautiful beaches and hot springs. It is a place where you can soak up the sun on the golden sands, swim in the crystal-clear waters of the Pacific Ocean, and relax in the therapeutic waters of the onsen.

Shirahama's most famous beach is called Shirahama Beach. The beach stretches for more than 600 meters and is made up of fine white sand that is soft and warm underfoot. The waters are calm and clear, making it a great spot for swimming and snorkeling. There are also plenty of beach activities to enjoy, such as beach volleyball, banana boat rides, and jet skiing.

Another popular beach in Shirahama is called Sandanbeki Beach, which is located on the rocky cliffs of Sandanbeki. This beach is much smaller than Shirahama Beach. The beach is surrounded by dramatic cliffs and rocky outcrops, making it a great spot for nature lovers and photographers. There are also plenty of caves and rock formations to explore in the area.

One of the most famous onsen in Shirahama is called Shirahama Yu, which is located near Shirahama Beach. This onsen has been around since the Edo period and is said to have been a favorite of the famous samurai warrior Miyamoto Musashi. The onsen has several different baths, including an outdoor bath that overlooks the ocean.

In addition to its beaches and onsen, Shirahama has many other attractions to explore. One of the most popular is Adventure World, which is a theme park and zoo that is home to a wide variety of animals, including pandas, tigers, and dolphins. There is also a large aquarium in the park that is home to many species of fish and marine mammals.

If you're a history buff, you can also visit the nearby Kumano Kodo, which is a network of ancient pilgrimage routes that date back more than 1,000 years. These routes lead through some of Japan's most beautiful and remote landscapes and are a great way to experience the country's rich history and culture.

