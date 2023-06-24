Amarnath Yatra 2023: Preparations in full swing, registration, age criteria & all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Amarnath Yatra 2023

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Baba Amarnath Barfani's yatra is going to commence soon. The temple is situated in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Individuals can register using both online and offline channels.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31. If you want to go on the Amarnath yatra and haven't done any preparation so far, you don't need to worry since we will tell you everything all the details right here:

How to register for Amarnath Yatra 2023?

To go for the Amarnath yatra a prior registration is mandatory. The registrations are being conducted in a few branches of PNB, SBI, Yes Bank and Jammu and Kashmir Bank. If you wish to register online you can click on this link: https://jksasb.nic.in/ or download the Shri Amarnath Ji yatra app. Anyone can get registered on the website easily.

You need a medical certificate issued by doctor/hospital authorised in your state and a passport size photo.

How to apply for Amarnath Yatra 2023 online

Step 1: Visit the official website - jksasb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads "Register"

Step 3: Now read the "DOs & Don'ts" instructions carefully and proceed with the registration process checking the "I Agree" box

Step 4: Now select your route "Baltal" or "Pahalgam" and fill in the details.

Amarnath Yatra routes

The Amarnath yatra can be completed in two ways-- The first route is 46 to 48 kms long which starts at Pahalgam and takes 5 days to complete. The second route may just be about 14 to 16 kms long but is quite difficult since it has a steep climb. Due to this reason people prefer the first route.

Age criteria for the Amarnath yatra

The age criteria for going on the Amarnath Yatra is 13 to 70 years. There is also a special mention for pregnant women which states that women who are pregnant for six or more weeks are not permitted on the yatra due to risks for them and their child.

