Alex Drobin reveals the best thing about being a travel host

What does it take to become a multi-faceted personality? The answer is simple - Get hands-on experience by practising and improving different skills. And when you are aware of your passion, nothing can stop you from turning it into a professional. Considering travel as a passion, Alex Drobin made it his ideal career choice. He is working as a travel host for the world's leading channel Travel XP.

As a travel host, Alex has been globetrotting and sharing his experiences from different parts of the world. Till now, he has documented and shared his travel stories of different nations including the UAE, Canada, Ireland, Taiwan and the Netherlands. As a travel host, he feels that the best part about his profession is that he gets to explore and learn about the cultures of other nations.

Alex says, "I never thought I would be paid to travel to different destinations. I feel blessed that I am in a profession that pays me to travel across the globe." He has hosted two travel shows - 'Food Fact Fun' and 'Off the Grid'. The shows have more than 25 episodes airing in different countries.

Besides his stint as a travel host, Alex is even a working professional in the real estate space. For his tremendous work as a realtor, he has won various awards including the Platinum Award as a Real Estate Agent for RE/MAX Professionals Sidorova Inwood Realty in Toronto, Canada. More so, he has sold several swanky properties to elite personalities across the Toronto region.

Professionally, Alex Drobin feels contented to juggle two work profiles which are distinct from each other. "It is all about managing time and focusing on one thing at a time. I love my professions, and I am delighted that I can manage two different works seamlessly", Alex added.

When asked the mantra behind his success, Alex Drobin revealed that he chose to do what he loved the most. Additionally, he suggests that one must step out of the comfort zone and take up jobs that are enriching and challenges one's potential to the fullest.

