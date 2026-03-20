Air India brings a taste of tradition: Festive meals for Eid, Navratri, Gudi Padwa across flights and lounges

New Delhi:

Air travel does not always feel festive. It is usually about schedules, boarding calls, and getting from one place to another. But sometimes, small changes shift the experience. A familiar dish. A seasonal flavour. Something that feels a bit closer to home.

Air India seems to be leaning into that idea. The airline has rolled out a set of festive menus across flights and lounges, tying them to occasions like Eid, Navratri, and Gudi Padwa. Not a major overhaul. Just thoughtful additions that reflect what is being celebrated on the ground.

Air India introduces festive menus for Eid, Navratri and Gudi Padwa

The focus is fairly clear. Bring regional, seasonal food into the travel experience. Across cabins, routes, and lounges.

For Eid, Air India is serving Sheer Khurma on all flights departing March 20, 2026. It is being offered across all cabin classes and routes, including domestic and international sectors. On flights with multiple meal services, the dessert is part of the main meal. Other services remain unchanged.

The rollout is being handled across catering partners like TajSATS, Oberoi Flight Services, CAFS, and Ambassador’s Sky Chef, aiming to keep the quality consistent across different airports.

Festive food offerings in Air India lounges

The experience is not limited to flights. Airport lounges are part of it too.

At the Maharaja Lounge in Delhi, a Navratri thali is being served on request. The menu includes items like sabudana khichdi, paneer dishes, raita, buttermilk, kheer, and cut fruits. Simple, familiar, and in line with fasting preferences.

In Mumbai, the Adani Lounge marked Gudi Padwa with a spread that included shrikhand, peda, barfi, modak, and gujiya. And for Eid, the same lounge is offering a more elaborate menu on March 21. Dishes like dal gosht, biryani, kebabs, paneer preparations, and desserts like phirni and baklava are part of the lineup.

It is not about adding too much. Just getting the details right.

Blending travel with cultural experience

The larger idea sits somewhere between service and familiarity. Air India is trying to bring cultural moments into the travel space, without making it feel forced.

Food plays a big role in that. It is immediate. Recognisable. And when done right, it adds a layer to the journey that goes beyond just getting from one city to another.

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