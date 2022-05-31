5 must-visit waterparks in NCR that are perfect for a family day out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Man enjoying a slide at a waterpark

If you are planning for a day's outing with your family and friends during the summers, then waterparks are the ideal getaway location. Just pack your trendy swimwear and a fun day lies ahead of you. There is something for people of all ages at a waterpark. Kids, especially, love to have a splash in pool waters and ride around on slides. If you are in the NCR area, here are five waterparks that are the best choices for your fun day out.

Splash

It is located in New Delhi. It has adventure rides and the water slides making it the perfect place to visit with your family and friends.

Fun N Food Village

The Fun N Food Village offers India's largest collection of water slides and attractions. Fun N Food Village also has an amusement park with 21 rides, landscaped gardens, and multi-cuisine food outlets. It is located in Old Delhi Gurgaon Road.

Worlds of Wonder

It offers a fun-filled experience with an amusement park, water park, and a go-karting track. The theme parks are designed to cater to the needs of all age groups. It is located in sector 38 A, Noida.

Aapno Ghar

It has a large amusement park, activity park and a water park. It offers a luxurious stay experience in the heart of Gurugram.

Drizzling Land

It is located in Ghaziabad and has a water park and an amusement park that features water play areas such as swimming pools, water slides, splash pads, water playgrounds, and lazy rivers, as well as areas for floating, bathing, swimming, and other barefoot environments. It also has adventure sports that you can indulge in.