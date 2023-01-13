5 Ideal destinations in India that you can visit with a group of friends

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Group of friends on a vacation

Get ready to pack your bags, grab your besties, and embark on a journey of a lifetime through these offbeat destinations! From satisfying your inner foodie in Kozhikode to getting lost in the natural wonders of Cherrapunji, these locations will have you and your friends creating memories that will last a lifetime. So put on your adventurer hat, don't forget your cameras and let's go!"

Kozhikode (Kerala)

First on the list is Kozhikode, Kerala, which is perfect for your foodie friend. Known for its culinary delights, Kozhikode, also known as Calicut, is a paradise for food enthusiasts. The city is well-known for its exquisite settings, alluring beaches, picturesque landscape, animal sanctuaries, renowned museums, waterfalls, rivers, and hills. The perfect time to visit is between the months of October and March.

Cherrapunji (Meghalaya)

If you're looking for a vacation that offers the chance to immerse yourself in nature, then Cherrapunji, Meghalaya is perfect for you and your friend that loves nature. Also known as the "Jewel Crest of Meghalaya," the beautiful city is located in the East Khasi Hills and is home to some of the world's most beautiful waterfalls, living bridges, and other natural wonders. The ideal time to visit is during the monsoon season, when the waterfalls are at their fullest.

Leh Ladakh

For your adventurous friend, Leh Ladakh is the perfect destination. The city is well-known for its Tibetan culture, cuisine, and festivals in addition to its stunning natural vistas. One can engage in activities like river rafting, trekking, mountain climbing, mountain biking, etc. The most ideal times to visit Ladakh and Leh's breathtaking terrain are often between mid-September to mid-October.

Shillong (Meghalaya)

For your friend who is social media savvy, Shillong, Meghalaya is the ideal destination. Known as the "Scotland of the East", Shillong attracts tourists with its cascading waterfalls, azure lakes, breath-taking greenery, swaying pine trees, Roots Bridge, and old structures. The city is also famous for its food, music, and festivals. The spring season provides the best climatic conditions for exploring Shillong.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Last but not least is Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, which is perfect for your shopaholic friend. The city of Nawabs is well known for its beautiful British and Mughal buildings, charming gardens, street bazaars, museums, temples, and delectable kebabs. The combined range of apparel, footwear, home decor accents, original lampshades, and other goods available here is to die for. The city is also famous for its beautiful jewellery, ittar (perfume), and traditional chikan embroidered art. The best time to visit Lucknow is in the winter.

Each of these destinations offers a unique experience for travellers and are perfect for a holiday with friends. Whether you're looking for great food, nature, adventure, social media opportunities, or shopping, there's something for everyone on this list. So, pack your bags, round up your buddies and head out for a memorable vacation.

-- with IANS inputs

Read More Travel News