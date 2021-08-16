Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Yas Island celebrates India's 75th Independence Day as it lights up in tricolour

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, lit up in celebration for India’s 75th Independence Day yesterday (August 15). In commemoration of the special occasion, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island displayed the flag of India on its grid shell light canopy, while Etihad Arena was lit in the colors of the Indian flag. Check out these magnificent pictures:

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motorsports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island.

Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall. With eight hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.