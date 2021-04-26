Image Source : PR FETCH Yas Island, Abu Dhabi extends support and solidarity with India during COVID-19 crisis

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, lit up in solidarity with the people of India as the country faces a record surge in Covid-19 cases. In light of the current situation, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island displayed the flag of India on its grid shell light canopy last night, as Yas Island extended a message of hope and unity.

