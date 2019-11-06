Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Turban-tying, yoga at India pavilion at London travel mart

Turban-tying, yoga at India pavilion at London travel mart

The Ministry of Tourism is participating in the three-day World Travel Market (WTM) in London with its pavilion featuring a number of activities, like yoga demonstration, henna application, food tasting, turban tying and saree tying.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2019 10:57 IST
Turban-tying, yoga at India pavilion at London travel mart

Turban-tying, yoga at India pavilion at London travel mart

The Ministry of Tourism is participating in the three-day World Travel Market (WTM) in London with its pavilion featuring a number of activities, like yoga demonstration, henna application, food tasting, turban tying and saree tying.

The India pavilion, at the November 4-6 WTM, has as its theme 'Incredible India - Find Incredible India'.

A total of 32 stakeholders, including state governments, Union Territory administrations, Air India, IRCTC, hotels, wellness resorts and tour operators are participating as co-exhibitors, according to a statement.

Besides, showcasing India's various tourism products, this year, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the Statue of Unity are also being promoted and publicized at the India Pavilion.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism Yogendra Tripathi is leading the official delegation, which includes Additional Director General (Tourism) Rupinder Brar.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated on Monday by Secretary (Tourism) and Indian High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam.

The WTM is one of the must-attend business-to-business exhibitions for the travel and tourism industry. In the last four decades, the WTM has grown into the world's largest exhibition attracting over 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and more than 51,000 participants

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBuying an air purifier? Look for one with HEPA filters Next StoryOdisha govt all set to hold Marine Drive Eco Retreat festival  