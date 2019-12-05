5 stunning romantic destinations in Canada that will take your breath away!

Canada is truly one of the best places on Earth. The beauty of the Rockies and the warmth of the people make it one of the most inviting countries for tourists. For us Indians, its almost like a home away from home, courtesy the diverse diaspora present in the country. So, if you are looking for a destination for a lovely, romantic getaway with your partner, Canada is a sure shot destination that will please both your hearts.

Without any ado, check out these top spot in the North American heaven for a romantic getaway across the country.

1. Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler, British Columbia

If you love winters and snow, Whistler is THE place for you. Imagine curling up indoors with your partner while its snowing outside or if adventure is your thing, skiing or snowboarding are great options. People all over the world travel to Whistler primarily for alpine skiing and snowboarding and in summer, mountain biking. Whistler has been nominated as a top skiing destination by major ski magazines since the 1990's. The place hosted most of the winter Olympic events in 2010.

2. Niagara-on-the-Lake Town

Niagara-on-the-lake

Sitting on the edge of the Niagara peninsula, where Niagara River meets Lake Ontario, Niagara-on-the-Lake is a beautiful town that holds a great historical importance today. For a fact, it served as the first capital of the Province of Upper Canada, the predecessor of Ontario, called Newark from 1792 to 1797. It has the old world charm that draws tourists with its beautiful colonial-style buildings, the Shaw Festival, Fort George, wineries, an outlet mall on the highway, and its proximity to the Niagara Falls. Perfect for spending time with your partner.

3. Newfoundland-

Newfoundland

One of very few places in Canada with relaxing, welcoming coastal towns, Newfoundland is one of the most romantic places for couples. It is also one of the biggest fishing grounds in the world, so be prepared to gorge on deliciously fresh sea-food. It is also one of the most ethnically diverse areas in Canada, making it a great place to experience versatile cultures.

4. Quebec

Quebec city

Breath-taking architecture, French-Canadian cuisine and beautiful 18th-century parks and walls, Quebec is one of its kind. It is also considered to be the best place to spend Christmas in Canada. Indulge in candlelight dinner and stroll around the relaxed city for a great time with your partner.

5. Waterton Lakes, Alberta

Waterton lakes

If natural beauty seems charming to you, Waterton Lake is the place for you two! It is a mountain lake situated between Canada and United States and is composed of two water bodies, connected by a shallow channel known locally as the Bosporus. Waterton Lakes National Park is also a major attraction for its beautiful trails with aline flora and fauna. You will experience alpine nature in its most raw form while spending a memorable time with your partner.