Follow us on Image Source : INDONESIA TOURISM Rekindle your relationship with nature at Pemuteran village, Bali

Do you enjoy the sight of natural scenery from the top of a hill? Do you love exploring marine wildlife? If so, you can experience both of them in an instant by visiting Pemuteran village in Bali! Pemuteran village is a small coastal village located in Gerokgak district, Buleleng regency, Bali. A hidden gem in the west of Bali, the village is blessed with a tranquil beach that offers a vast view of the beautiful Bali Sea. Long before it became a well-known place for snorkelling by foreign and domestic travellers, the tourism village was originally just a humble fisherman village. It all changed when I Gusti Agung Prana, a man who used to work as a tour guide back then started to explore the potential of Pemuteran village. After a long arduous process, Pemuteran village now successfully transformed into a popular tourist attraction which opened a big window to the rich biodiversity of Bali.

What makes the Pemuteran tourism village so special?

At Pemuteran village, you can witness the abundant marine biodiversity along the coast of the beach through snorkelling or diving. For that reason, the ocean by the beach holds plenty of astonishing underwater photo spots to capture. However, these aren’t the only things that make Pemuteran village so enticing to many travellers.

Let’s have a look at some other interesting activities that you can do while visiting Pemuteran Village!

Enjoy the nautical paradise by embarking on an aquatic tour

With a total of 30 snorkeling and diving spots consisting of around 80% of the world’s coral reef species, the clear blue seafloors in front of Pemutaran village offer a magical experience to its visitors. One of the best spots favored by worldwide travelers is the Underwater Temple Garden diving site. In the Underwater Temple Garden, you can feast your eyes upon majestic statues and shrines buried under the sea. The temple has become a habitat of newly grown corals and a wide range of exotic fishes, which makes it even more enchanting.

Image Source : INDONESIA TOURISM Rekindle your relationship with nature at Pemuteran village, Bali

Take a trip to a turtle conservation

Owned by Kelompok Pelestari Penyu Pemuteran Hijau (Green Pemuteran Preservation Group), the turtle conservatory was created with the help of the locals as an effort to help the plight of the sea turtles around Pemuteran village. In the conservatory, you can learn various interesting information about the turtles found there. Moreover, you can also participate in turtle feeding time as well as releasing some turtles back into the sea.

Image Source : INDONESIA TOURISM Rekindle your relationship with nature at Pemuteran village, Bali

Relaxing at Pemuteran beach

Enjoy the laid-back vibes of Pemuteran beach and feel the caress of the breeze. There are a lot of ways to spend your time on this wonderful beach. You can catch some rays, play volleyball, build a sandcastle, or swim your way around the calm waters in front of Pemuteran beach.

Image Source : INDONESIA TOURISM Rekindle your relationship with nature at Pemuteran village, Bali

Witness the stunning view of Pemuteran village from Batu Kursi Hill

Fancy a morning walk? Do yourself a favor by taking a trip to the verdant hill of Batu Kursi! If you’re the kind of person who enjoys hiking in your spare time, Batu Kursi Hill will definitely be up to your liking. Enjoy the fascinating view of Pemuteran village as well as Pemuteran beach from the top of the hill. You don’t have to worry about getting lost as there are guarded stairs available along the way. Furthermore, you can also find a humble sacred temple on top called Pura Bukit Kursi.

Image Source : INDONESIA TOURISM Rekindle your relationship with nature at Pemuteran village, Bali

Indulge in authentic Balinese cuisine

You cannot deny the flavorful taste of Balinese cuisine. If you want to savor authentic Balinese cuisine, Pemuteran village can be an excellent choice for you. Nothing is more authentic than enjoying a wide variety of Balinese dishes in an exotic setting cooked personally by the locals of the village. Such a perfect way to end your exhausting day! Some of the recommended dishes served around Pemuteran village include Nasi Campur, Ayam Betutu, as well as Sate Lilit.

Image Source : INDONESIA TOURISM Rekindle your relationship with nature at Pemuteran village, Bali

Embarking on a tour around Pemuteran village is a worthy experience to cherish. Pemuteran village offers plenty of unforgettable wonders from its dazzling nature, authentic experiences, and the warmness of the locals. No wonder the village became one of the most ideal spots to get yourself closer to nature, and away from hectic urban life.

Finally, remember to follow the safety health protocols such as wearing your mask in public spaces, keeping your distance from others, washing your hands regularly, avoiding crowded places, as well as minimizing your mobility.