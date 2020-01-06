Planning a trip to California? 4 reasons you should visit Beverly Hills

Make the most of your holiday to the city where the red carpet is always rolled out. Whether it's black-tie or California casual, a trip here isn't complete without experiencing the glitz, glamour and style of an event in Beverly Hills. From music, and shopping to fine dining experience, the options are unlimited. Get going with the glittering gatherings, unforgettable activities and fun things to do in Beverly Hills during your stay in California's most sophisticated city.

Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration

Rodeo Drive will be pedestrian-only this festive season as it will be filled with live music, a champagne garden and more. The annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration will commence on the iconic Rodeo Drive, kicking off the holiday season in Beverly Hills. Attendees will be treated to an incredible show, hosted by Top Chef and with entertainers. The show will culminate with an amazing fireworks display over Rodeo – something not to be missed!

Besides this, Rodeo Drive will be lit up by stunning chandeliers by Baccarat, offering an even more beautiful backdrop to the already classic Rodeo Drive. Guests will be able to enjoy delicious treats from food trucks lining the 200 block, take holiday photos in Rodeo Drive's newest artistic photo installation and much more!

Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills Hotels Celebrate the Holidays

During this most magical time of the year, Beverly Hills' hotels beckon guests and locals alike with warm hospitality and festive cheer. To celebrate the season, hotels offer special menus, room packages, spa treatments and family activities, all aimed to deliver the comforts of home. Discover what magic waits from now through the New Year at several Beverly Hills hotel properties. The city goes BOLD with spectacular light installations and boutique windows are filled with holiday displays.

Waldorf Astoria

Hotels like Montage Beverly Hills gives the opportunity to guests to bake Cookies for Santa during the popular “Petite Baker” children’s baking class, as well as enjoy stories and take photos with Santa. While the halls at The Beverly Hills Hotel are decked with elegant and festive décor abounds throughout as guests celebrate the season. The hotel provides a holiday room package, as well as festive meals for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve in The Polo Lounge.

Holiday Dining in Beverly Hills

Whether you prefer your holiday meals buffet-style or served in multiple courses, look no further than Beverly Hills. Browse the list of holiday dining options for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve to help plan the perfect holiday experience for you and your family. Elegant Beverly Hills hotels, exquisite restaurants and luxury spas all tempt you with enticing offers starting July through December.

Holiday Entertainment at Two Rodeo Drive

Two Rodeo Drive comes alive with the sounds of the holiday season. Stroll Via Rodeo and delight in live entertainment during your holiday in Beverly Hills. The Paley Center for Media celebrates the joy of the season with special family-friendly experiences. It’s Holiday Time in PaleyLand features continuous daily screenings of beloved classic holiday TV programs from the Paley Archives, along with complimentary hot cocoa, family activities and a visit with Santa. Remember to bring your camera so you can take family photos to remember for years to come. The event is free and open to the public.

At Greystone Mansion, where the magnificent estate will be transformed into a stunning destination with holiday décor, festive interiors, holiday carolers, treats, a self-guided tour of the mansion's first floor and more. The celebration begins with a sneak preview of the elegant décor during the Holiday Cocktail Party. Tickets to this preview event includes delicious food tastings from top restaurants in Beverly Hills and one free entry ticket to the weekend holiday entertainment and home tour.