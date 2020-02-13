Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau to create unique 'lovers’ spot' on Valentine’s Day in Gurugram

The Countryside of Philadelphia & Yatra.com will recreate one of Philadelphia’s most iconic landmarks

Valentine's Day is just a few hours away and lovers across the world await the day in excitement. Markets, malls and other places are gearing up for the day in their own way to attract and host maximum crowd. And if you are looking to spend the day with your partner making memories and clicking pictures you can head to CyberHub Gurugram. Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Countryside of Philadelphia & Yatra.com will recreate one of Philadelphia’s most iconic landmarks, the Robert Indiana Love sculpture, at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, Delhi NCR’s premier dining and entertainment district from February 13-15, 2020.

The pop-up event over Valentine’s Day will help promote Philadelphia, aptly nicknamed the City of Brotherly Love, and the surrounding region’s attractiveness as a romantic holiday option for young travelers from India. Through a partnership with Yatra.com, who is offering unique packages for interested travelers, the campaign will help position the city and region to young couples, honeymooners and millennials seeking a romantic holiday to a buzzing city filled with history, luxury and intimate experiences paired with the relaxation of the Countryside.

In 2018 (latest data available) India ranked as Philadelphia’s fourth-largest source market for overseas visitation for the fifth consecutive year. With visitation expected to grow by approximately 26% over the next five years, continuing to promote the destination to millennial travelers remains a key focus for the destination.

People visiting Cyber Hub can visit the installation, take photos and selfies with the statute, then upload the content to their social media accounts. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #LoveInPhilly and tag @discover_phl in their posts.