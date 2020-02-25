Ivanka Trump posts beautiful Taj Mahal pictures on Instagram, calls it ‘awe-inspiring’

Image Source : TWITTER Ivanka Trump posts beautiful Taj Mahal pictures on Instagram

Ivanka Trump, advisor and daughter of United States President Donald Trump, took a stroll at the Taj Mahal with her husband Jared Kushner on Monday. Dressed in a Proenza Schouler floral printed dress, Ivanka was mesmerized by the beauty of one of the Seven Wonders of the World and felt that it was ‘awe-inspiring’.

“The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!,” she posted on her Instagram page. Ivanka and her husband Jared spent quality time at the Taj Mahal which was which was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Check out the photos-

Earlier in a tweet on Sunday, Ivanka said that she is honoured to return to India. "Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" Ivanka tweeted.

Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020

For the unversed, Ivanka visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad in November 2017, and had dinner with global delegates at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. She praised PM Modi for proving that "transformational change is possible".

Not just Ivanka and husband Jared, US President Donald Trump was also all praise for the mausoleum as he walked hand-in-hand with First Lady Melania. Appreciating the monument, he wrote in the visitor’s book, “The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India.”

