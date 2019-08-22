ISKCON to build floating temple & six other grand temples worth Rs 2100 crores

ISKCON to build floating temple & six other grand temples by 2022

International Society for Krishna Consciousness aims to build seven grand temples across the country by 2022, as per Dainik Bhaskar report. The temples dedicated to Lord Krishna will have different features and specialities. The construction of all the temples will cost a whopping Rs 2100 crore. Temples which will be constructed in Vrindavan and Bengaluru will give you a glimpse of Shri Krishna's tales and Vaikunth Dham. Vrindavan's Chandroday temple will be the highest religious construction in the world. It will be around 700 feet high.

On the other hand, Bengaluru's Krishna Leela Theme Park will be 450 feet long, which will make it the highest temple of South India. It will have 46 storeys and Radhakrishna temple will be on the topmost floor. It will also have seven entrances and the largest kitchen in the world. This project will cost around Rs 750 crore.

While in Ahemdabad, there will be a heritage complex along with a temple, Hyderabad will have first Lakshmi-Narsingh temple, which will be made with gold worth Rs 4 crore. Among all, the most prominent and unique will be floating temple in Guwahati. The speciality of this temple is that it won't inundate in flood water but will float. While Nav Vrindavan Dham will be constructed in Mysore, Jaipur will have Shrikrishna Balram temple.