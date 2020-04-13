Image Source : TWITTER Indian Embassy in Bangkok issues advisory to those stranded in Thailand due to COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has impacted all forms of livelihood. People are practising self-quarantine in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel virus. Amid the coromavirus pandemic, India has barred its citizens outside the country from returning, by imposing international travel bans, as the world deals with the deadly crisis. People on vacation or business tours outside the country are currently stuck on foreign lands. For those , who are stuck in Thailand, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok has issed a travel advisory asking Indian nationals to register with them and get all the latest information with regards to immigration rules and procedures.

"Indian nationals stranded in Thailand due to COVID-19 travel restrictions may register with Embassy of India, Bangkok at the link given below. Embassy will keep the Indian nationals informed of the latest developments in immigration rules and procedures", they tweted.

Indian nationals stranded in Thailand due to COVID-19 travel restrictions may register with Embassy of India, Bangkok at the link given below. Embassy will keep the Indian nationals informed of the latest developments in immigration rules and procedures.https://t.co/HluGKjtQzG — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) April 7, 2020

Indians stuck abroad will have to wait till April 15 or even later to return home in case the lockdown continues, Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and other senior officials of the Ministry told the media in a video conference recently.

“The lockdown is till April 15. So, any incoming flight will have to wait till then. Airlines can resume services then (on or after April 15) but on a case to case basis,” Puri said in response to a question on when Indians stuck abroad will be able to come home. Pradeep Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation, added that the opening up of international flights could be on a case to case basis after a thorough examination of the situation, including by the ministries of Home and Health.

Air India will operate 18 charter flights to Ireland, Germany, Canada and France to take back foreign nationals. The aircraft will be empty on the return flights.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage