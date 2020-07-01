Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
  5. Goa reopens for domestic tourists, hotel pre-booking mandatory. Know other important information

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, on Wednesday, announced 250 hotels can operate following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the state government.

New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2020 23:47 IST
goa tourists, goa
Image Source : GOA TOURISM/ INSTAGRAM

Goa opens for domestic tourists from July 2.

Beaches are calling! Well, it is time to implement your 'Goa Ka Plan'.Yes, Goa has decided to open its tourism industry for domestic tourists from July 2. 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume their services. One of the popular tourists destinations of India, Goa, remains flocked with tourists almost throughout the year. However, due to the pandemic, the tourism industry was hit hard and Goa was no different. After the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, Goa was completely shut down for months. Now, the state has taken the decision to restart tourism activities in the cabinet meeting.

 
"We have decided to allow domestic travellers to enter Goa from July 2 onwards provided they comply with certain norms," the minister said.

Hotels and homestays that have not been registered with the department will not be allowed to resume the business. Tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates to enter the state, or they have to get tested at the border of Goa and then undergo quarantine at a state-run facility till their results arrive.

"People who test positive will be given the option of returning to their respective states or staying back in Goa for treatment," the minister added.

Goa is famous for its beaches and tourism is its prime source of revenue. You can witness the influence of Portuguese rule and Latin culture in Goa, hence it attracts a lot of foreign tourists especially Europeans.

Foreign tourists throng Goa in winter, while the summer and monsoon seasons see mainly Indian tourists.

Popular North Goa Beaches

Pernem
Bardez
Tiswadi


Beaches in South Goa 

Mormugao
Salcete
Quepem
Canacona

Check out the tweets by Goa Tourism below which will bring out the wanderlust in you:

