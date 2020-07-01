Goa reopens for domestic tourists, hotel pre-booking mandatory. Know other important information

Beaches are calling! Well, it is time to implement your 'Goa Ka Plan'.Yes, Goa has decided to open its tourism industry for domestic tourists from July 2. 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume their services. One of the popular tourists destinations of India, Goa, remains flocked with tourists almost throughout the year. However, due to the pandemic, the tourism industry was hit hard and Goa was no different. After the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, Goa was completely shut down for months. Now, the state has taken the decision to restart tourism activities in the cabinet meeting.
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, on Wednesday, announced 250 hotels can operate following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the state government.
"We have decided to allow domestic travellers to enter Goa from July 2 onwards provided they comply with certain norms," the minister said.
Hotels and homestays that have not been registered with the department will not be allowed to resume the business. Tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates to enter the state, or they have to get tested at the border of Goa and then undergo quarantine at a state-run facility till their results arrive.
"People who test positive will be given the option of returning to their respective states or staying back in Goa for treatment," the minister added.
Goa is famous for its beaches and tourism is its prime source of revenue. You can witness the influence of Portuguese rule and Latin culture in Goa, hence it attracts a lot of foreign tourists especially Europeans.
Foreign tourists throng Goa in winter, while the summer and monsoon seasons see mainly Indian tourists.
Popular North Goa Beaches
Pernem
Bardez
Tiswadi
Beaches in South Goa
Mormugao
Salcete
Quepem
Canacona
Check out the tweets by Goa Tourism below which will bring out the wanderlust in you:
You, the sea, the clouds, the immensity.
Monsoon comes every year, but it keeps amazing us.
Tag your friends for your next "Goa ka plan".#MagicalMonsoon#GoGoa#SobitAmchemGoem#WowGoa#WahGoaWah#GoaHeavenOnEarth pic.twitter.com/Qfc5LzCmgh— Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) July 1, 2020
Come immerge yourself in our 360° panoramic view of Collem.— Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 30, 2020
Collem is known as the entry door to the majestic Doodhsagar Waterfall.https://t.co/FaFnktY18J#VirtualGoa#Goa360#GoGoa#SobitAmchemGoem#WowGoa#WahGoaWah#GoaHeavenOnEarth pic.twitter.com/1TUaYUzAPE
Ah, this moment right after a heavy rainfall...— Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 28, 2020
The smell of earth, a clear sky, a sudden serenity. You know what we are talking about, right?
Tag that friend, with whom you want to travel to Goa once things get back to normal.#Goa_Is_Gearing_Up #GoGoa #SobitAmchemGoem pic.twitter.com/rHvXWPHWMe
Bored with Zoom Zoom meetings?— Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 28, 2020
Once you come to Goa, you can enjoy the Rim Jhim monsoon!#MagicalMonsoon#GoGoa#GoaHeavenOnearth#SobitAmchemGoem pic.twitter.com/7IAXC4uU6N
Fed up with lockdown? Missing Goa?— Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 26, 2020
We bring Goa straight to your home!
Today we take you for a 360° digital visit of the little known jewel of Nerul beach.
Follow the link : https://t.co/EEZvbpZJuf#VirtualGoa#GoGoa#GoaHeavenOnEarth #SobitAmchemGoem pic.twitter.com/ate3ZHhUsA
Are you more into hills or beaches?— Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 26, 2020
Well, think no more, in Goa we have both!
The amazing Western ghats remain one of our best kept secrets.
Pic Credit: @AnudeepAndhabailu#unknowngoa#gogoa#goaheavenonearth#sobitamchemgoem pic.twitter.com/DbZvLyoyqO
Inside Cabo de Rama Fort is St Antonio Church, a Portuguese architecture full of tranquility. Here locals have a annual feast held to offer their prayers and recollect history. Visitors can notice the forts bastions along with large cannonshttps://t.co/VI70tM3hTB pic.twitter.com/zPQTZ1mwUO— Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 24, 2020