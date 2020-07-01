Goa reopens for domestic tourists, hotel pre-booking mandatory. Know other important information

Image Source : GOA TOURISM/ INSTAGRAM Goa opens for domestic tourists from July 2.

Beaches are calling! Well, it is time to implement your 'Goa Ka Plan'.Yes, Goa has decided to open its tourism industry for domestic tourists from July 2. 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume their services. One of the popular tourists destinations of India, Goa, remains flocked with tourists almost throughout the year. However, due to the pandemic, the tourism industry was hit hard and Goa was no different. After the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, Goa was completely shut down for months. Now, the state has taken the decision to restart tourism activities in the cabinet meeting.



Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, on Wednesday, announced 250 hotels can operate following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the state government.

"We have decided to allow domestic travellers to enter Goa from July 2 onwards provided they comply with certain norms," the minister said.

Hotels and homestays that have not been registered with the department will not be allowed to resume the business. Tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates to enter the state, or they have to get tested at the border of Goa and then undergo quarantine at a state-run facility till their results arrive.

"People who test positive will be given the option of returning to their respective states or staying back in Goa for treatment," the minister added.

Goa is famous for its beaches and tourism is its prime source of revenue. You can witness the influence of Portuguese rule and Latin culture in Goa, hence it attracts a lot of foreign tourists especially Europeans.

Foreign tourists throng Goa in winter, while the summer and monsoon seasons see mainly Indian tourists.

Popular North Goa Beaches

Pernem

Bardez

Tiswadi



Beaches in South Goa



Mormugao

Salcete

Quepem

Canacona

Check out the tweets by Goa Tourism below which will bring out the wanderlust in you:

Ah, this moment right after a heavy rainfall...



The smell of earth, a clear sky, a sudden serenity. You know what we are talking about, right?



Tag that friend, with whom you want to travel to Goa once things get back to normal.#Goa_Is_Gearing_Up #GoGoa #SobitAmchemGoem pic.twitter.com/rHvXWPHWMe — Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 28, 2020

Fed up with lockdown? Missing Goa?

We bring Goa straight to your home!

Today we take you for a 360° digital visit of the little known jewel of Nerul beach.

Follow the link : https://t.co/EEZvbpZJuf#VirtualGoa#GoGoa#GoaHeavenOnEarth #SobitAmchemGoem pic.twitter.com/ate3ZHhUsA — Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 26, 2020

Are you more into hills or beaches?



Well, think no more, in Goa we have both!



The amazing Western ghats remain one of our best kept secrets.



Pic Credit: @AnudeepAndhabailu#unknowngoa#gogoa#goaheavenonearth#sobitamchemgoem pic.twitter.com/DbZvLyoyqO — Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 26, 2020

Inside Cabo de Rama Fort is St Antonio Church, a Portuguese architecture full of tranquility. Here locals have a annual feast held to offer their prayers and recollect history. Visitors can notice the forts bastions along with large cannonshttps://t.co/VI70tM3hTB pic.twitter.com/zPQTZ1mwUO — Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) June 24, 2020

