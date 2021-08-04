Find out how you can get luxury travel experience with lifetime of memories

Santa Monica, Los Angeles’ beach city, is a blend of natural beauty, award-winning dining and famed shopping options. All on one of California’s most iconic stretches of shoreline, it offers a truly laidback luxury experience. Find out how you can get a taste of the high life with our luxury travel experience recommendations.

Picnic on the beach:

Michelin star​ dining:

Imagine an elegant picnic experience with professionally designed furnishing, chef-curated cheese & charcuterie boards and refreshments against the perfect Santa Monica setting. Add a private live background music and polaroid camera to capture the beautiful memories made there. That's what the Santa Monica Picnic Company has on offer for you.

Dine at Santa Monica’s Michelin Star restaurant, Rustic Canyon, a critically-acclaimed, neighborhood restaurant that offers hyper-seasonal fare in a stylish and sociable setting. The menu changes daily and is inspired by ingredients from the nearby Santa Monica farmers market.

Star Monica shines when you're ready:

Santa Monica is the perfect place for a reset. Whether your getaway is an afternoon on the beach or a weeklong stay, this is a place that will make you feel right at home. Our hotels, local businesses and community are ready to welcome you when you are ready to visit us with new cleaning policies, a commitment to safety and social distancing measures to help you #TravelResponsibly and make sure your stay will be all about good, clean fun. So come for our sun-drenched beach, renowned dining and easygoing approach to life. Dream with the waves and rise with the sun in Santa Monica.