Craving for vacation? Take a virtual road trip to stunning coastal views in the US territories

Craving for a vacation? Take a virtual road trip to stunning coastal views in the US territories

Roman philosopher Seneca once said, “Travel and change of place impart new vigor to the mind.” In a time of social distancing and quarantine,

we invite you to quench your travel quest with some of America’s most beautiful coastal views – no packing required! Take an interactive virtual road trip covering 50 states, five territories, and the District of Columbia. It cruises through the U.S. territories, including Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. See below for some additional travel inspiration in advance of the trip.



Guam

With an average temperature that ranges between 26 – 30 degrees celsius, it’s always beach weather on the Pacific Ocean island of Guam, a U.S. territory since 1950. There are only two seasons: dry (December through June) and rainy (July through November).

Known as the place "where the U.S.'s day begins," the island of Guam is, quite literally, the first piece of U.S. land to experience the sunrise each day. Popular among visitors for its breathtaking tropical beauty, Guam is a road-tripper's paradise with new flavors, adventures and discoveries around every turn.

American Samoa

Located in the southwest Pacific, midway between Hawai’i and New Zealand, the Samoan archipelago has been inhabited for more than three millennia—but Europeans only ‘discovered’ it in the 18th century. Late in the 19th century, Samoa was split, and the U.S. absorbed the eastern part.

For culture-loving visitors, American Samoa is a magical experience. Aside from the introduction of Christianity in the 19th century, the culture remains much as it has for 3,000 years. Aiga, or the extended family, is the core of society. Elders and village chiefs, known as matai, are deeply respected. Samoan is spoken by more than 90 percent of natives. Locals are often seen wearing lavalava (sarong) or puletasi (patterned skirt and tunic), performing a siva (Samoan dance), cooking in an umu (earth oven) and drinking milk directly from a fresh coconut.

U.S. Virgin Islands

A territory of the United States since 1917, the U.S. Virgin Islands are an exotic group of islands located in the Caribbean Sea. The United States Virgin Islands is comprised of three principal islands - St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas - plus 50 smaller islands, cays and islets that are part of the Caribbean archipelago.

The dreamy land and seascapes have earned the U.S. Virgin Islands the nickname “America's Paradise.” A year-round destination that has no real "off" season with an average winter temperature of 28 degrees celsius (slightly higher in the summer), here the weather is almost always beach perfect. The U.S. Virgin Islands are famous for its beautiful white-sand beaches and turquoise waters.

