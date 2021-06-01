Add trip to Yas Island in your post Covid itinerary for exotic theme parks & world-class shopping centers

Image Source : PR FETCHED Representative image

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest-growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island.

Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall. With eight hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor, celebs twinning in same outfits

Kids are set to have a summer to remember at Yas Island Abu Dhabi this year, with access to the UAE’s best playground absolutely free when booking Parks Hopper & Kids Go free Packages! Designed for big and little kids alike, families can enjoy even more quality time together at purse-friendly prices.

Families looking to ramp up their summer plans can receive inclusive access to any of Yas Theme Parks for every night they stay on the island. More nights equal more theme parks and more fun to be had!

Also read: Adline Castelino, 3rd runner up at Miss Universe 2021 looks forward to Bollywood

From family friendly rides and attractions at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, to making waves with thrills and spills at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, to joining the stories of superhero favorites and iconic characters at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, there’s a wealth of fun and adventure for the whole family to enjoy for a summer like no other.