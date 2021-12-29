5 destinations to spend time with your loved ones during New Year long weekend

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 destinations to spend time with your loved ones

It’s that time of the year again - the most-awaited holiday season! The enthusiasm for the New Year is at its zenith and the country has turned into a winter wander-land. As schools close down for the winter vacations and working professionals take their time off to usher in the holiday season with their family, the hospitality industry gears up to provide the best vacation packages and experiences throughout the country.

At this time of the year, the majority of the northern states are characterized by chilly winds and fog which descend to give an appearance of mesmerizing clouds on the ground, making a perfect backdrop for snowy New Year. Simultaneously, down south, one can witness the coastal destinations embracing the effortless warmth of the wintry sun chasing, making for laidback holiday destinations to welcome the New Year. The entire country boasts an unmatched blend of festive merry-making and delightful weather accompanied by mild sunshine, calling out to travelers across the country to come, indulge in the joyride with their loved ones.

Moreover, we have all felt the yearning for travel this year. With more than half of the Indian population doubly inoculated, the holiday spirit is on an all-time high and people are not sitting this one out. However, the pandemic did change the way people travel and they are more wary of their travel choices than ever. ‘Pandemic-proofing your holiday’ is the new phrase doing the rounds on the internet.

Whether it is commuting or accommodation, the choice of safe, sanitized hotels and transportation is non-negotiable for travelers now. In fact, the choice of destination for the New Year is also determined by the distance from their cities. Anand Dorairaj, VP and Head of Growth, Savaari Car Rentals shared that the most popular travel trend in the month of December is offbeat getaways located at drivable distances are in rage for the New Year holidays!

With a string of holidays lined up, if your idea of a memorable holiday is planning a trip with your loved ones and ending the year on a high, we have some of the best New Year long weekend getaway recommendations for you:

Agumbe

One of the last surviving rainforests of India, Agumbe is a village located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka. Its dense forests are home to some of the most rare and endangered species of flora and fauna, making it a haven for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Lying in a UNESCO World Heritage Site as a part of the mighty Western Ghats, Agumbe’s mystic waterfalls and mesmerizing viewpoints would make a perfect hideout for those seeking a relaxed New Year getaway.

How to reach: Agumbe is located 350 km from Bangalore. The optimum distance makes it ideal to take a scenic roadtrip by booking car rentals from Bangalore which takes you through the stunning Western Ghats.

Jibhi

If you are a mountain lover, ditch the cliched Mcleodganj and Manali this winter. Instead, head to Jibhi, a tiny hamlet located in the foothills of Himalayas. Jibhi is known for its Victorian style cottages and stone and wooden houses. Its old world charm and local folk culture will transport you to a bygone era.

Take a trip to this Himachali village and welcome the new year bonfiring and camping under the stars with your loved ones. Jalori Pass, Chehni Kothi and Naggar Castle are few of the must visit places in Jibhi.

How to reach: Jibhi is located approximately 500 km from Delhi. You can opt for overnight bus or cab bookings in Delhi if you are looking for a safe and private commute option.

Malvan

Dotted with breathtaking beaches, swaying coconut trees and small fishing villages is the pristine town of Malvan located in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. If you are into water sports, you can also try snorkeling and scuba diving in its beautiful waters. So, forget Goa this holiday season, and head to Malvan for a relaxed beach vacation with your loved ones. Other must-do activities in Malvan include a trek to Devrai and the sunset at Kille Nivati Beach.

How to reach: Malvan is located at a distance of 530 km from Mumbai and 390 km from Pune. You can either take a train or cab rentals in Mumbai and Pune to reach Malvan.

Kalimpong

Kolkatans can take a trip to the sleepy town of Kalimpong for a memorable new year vacation. Located only 50 km from Darjeeling, Kalimpong offers a rather peaceful and cleaner stay experience to its travelers. Book your accommodation at its cozy homestays, and marvel at its mesmerizing landscapes while sipping on the Darjeeling tea with a plate of thukpas. Kalimpong also houses some dreamy monasteries, missionaries, museums and the famous Neora Valley National Park. Take a day trip to the magical forests of Lepchajagat. Adventure enthusiasts can take a paragliding tour in the Deolo Hills.

How to reach: Kalimpong is located 50 km from Darjeeling. You can either take a flight to Bagdogra Airport or a train to Darjeeling and cover the last leg of your journey by hiring a cab service from Darjeeling to Kalimpong

Kappad

A beach town located in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, Kappad gained global recognition after its Kappad Beach was awarded the Blue Flag certification. The town also houses the beach where the celebrated explorer, Vasco da Gama first landed in India. If you are a beach lover, head over to Kappad for a sunkissed holiday with family. Its clean and offbeat beaches will make for memories of a lifetime.

Other places to visit in Kappad include the Vasco da Gama memorial, BlueC Event Hub and Vallikkattu Kavu.

How to reach: Kappad is located approximately 350 km from Bangalore. An outstation cab from Bangalore is the recommended mode of commute for this trip.