Is Yogini Ekadashi Vrat on July 10 or July 11? Know the correct date, muhurat and paran timings

New Delhi:

Ekadashi is said to be one of the most auspicious days for fasting and is also the day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. It is observed twice every month, and devotees believe that observing the vrat with full devotion brings peace, prosperity and the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

With Yogini Ekadashi approaching, there seems to be a lot of confusion among devotees about whether to observe the fast on July 10 or July 11, 2026. Here's everything you need to know about the correct date, shubh muhurat and paran timing.

Yogini Ekadashi Date 2026: Is it on July 10 or July 11?

Yogini Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashadha month. According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 8:16 am on July 10, 2026, and ends at 5:22 am on July 11, 2026. As per the Udaya Tithi, Yogini Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on Friday, July 10, 2026, by householders.

If Ekadashi falls on two days, it is observed by householders on the first day and by Vaishnava devotees on the following day. Therefore, Vaishnava devotees will observe Yogini Ekadashi on July 11, 2026.

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 shubh muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 4:41 am to 5:24 am

Pratah Sandhya: 5:03 am to 6:07 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:17 pm to 1:10 pm

Vijay Muhurat: 2:56 pm to 3:49 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 7:19 pm to 7:41 pm

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 paran time

The paran (breaking of the fast) will be observed on July 11, 2026. The most auspicious time for paran is from 2:03 pm to 4:42 pm. It is important to note that Hari Vasar ends at 10:31 am on the day of paran. According to tradition, devotees should not break the Ekadashi fast during Hari Vasar. It is crucial to follow the rules for this fast.

Significance of Yogini Ekadashi

According to Hindu beliefs, observing the Yogini Ekadashi fast with devotion is believed to help devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and attain happiness and prosperity.

Religious texts also state that observing this vrat is believed to bestow the spiritual merit equivalent to feeding 88,000 Brahmins.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

Also read: When is Ekadashi in July 2026? Check Yogini and Devshayani Ekadashi dates, shubh muhurat and paran timings