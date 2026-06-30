Yogini and Devshayani Ekadashi vrat guide with katha and rituals

New Delhi:

Ekadashi is one of the most sacred fasting days in Hinduism and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observed twice every lunar month, on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, devotees believe that fasting on this day helps cleanse the mind, remove sins and bring peace, prosperity and spiritual growth.

There are two important Ekadashi vrats in July 2026: Yogini Ekadashi and Devshayani (Hari Shayani) Ekadashi. While Yogini Ekadashi is associated with seeking forgiveness and overcoming past karmas, Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of Chaturmas, when Lord Vishnu is believed to enter divine sleep.

Here's everything you need to know.

Ekadashi in July 2026 list

July 1, 2026 (Wednesday): Yogini Ekadashi

July 25, 2026 (Saturday): Devshayani (Hari Shayani) Ekadashi

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to the Padma Purana, there once lived a gardener named Hemamali, who served Lord Kubera in Alakapuri. His duty was to bring fresh flowers daily for Lord Shiva's worship.

One day, Hemamali became so engrossed in spending time with his wife that he neglected his duties. Angered by this negligence, Kubera cursed him with leprosy and banished him from his kingdom.

After wandering through forests and suffering greatly, Hemamali met Sage Markandeya, who advised him to observe the Yogini Ekadashi Vrat with complete devotion. Hemamali followed the sage's guidance, worshipped Lord Vishnu and observed the fast sincerely.

Pleased by his devotion, Lord Vishnu freed him from the curse and restored his health and happiness. Since then, Yogini Ekadashi has been regarded as a powerful vrat for seeking forgiveness, removing sins and overcoming life's obstacles.

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Devshayani Ekadashi is associated with Lord Vishnu entering Yog Nidra (divine sleep) in Kshir Sagar.

According to Hindu scriptures, after creating and protecting the universe, Lord Vishnu rests for four months beginning on Devshayani Ekadashi. During this period, known as Chaturmas, Lord Shiva is believed to oversee the universe while Lord Vishnu remains in divine slumber.

Another legend linked to this Ekadashi is that of King Mandata, whose kingdom suffered a severe drought. Following the advice of Sage Angira, the king observed the Devshayani Ekadashi fast with complete faith. Soon after, rainfall returned, crops flourished and prosperity was restored to the kingdom.

This story symbolises the power of devotion, faith and righteous living.

Puja vidhi

Devotees generally observe the Ekadashi vrat by following these rituals:

Wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath.

Clean the home temple and worship Lord Vishnu.

Offer Tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, fruits and sweets.

Light a diya and incense sticks.

Chant 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' or recite the Vishnu Sahasranama.

Read or listen to the Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Observe a fast, either nirjala or with fruits and milk, according to personal capacity.

Perform charity by donating food, clothes or essentials to the needy.

Break the fast during the prescribed Parana time on Dwadashi.

Why is Ekadashi important?

Ekadashi is considered a day of self-discipline, devotion and spiritual purification. It is believed that observing the fast with sincerity helps devotees seek Lord Vishnu's blessings, reduce negative karma and progress on the spiritual path.

Devshayani Ekadashi is especially significant as it marks the beginning of Chaturmas, while Yogini Ekadashi is believed to free devotees from sins and remove obstacles from life.

For millions of devotees, these sacred fasting days are an opportunity to strengthen their faith, practise self-control and seek divine grace.

Also read: When is Ekadashi in July 2026? Check Yogini and Devshayani Ekadashi dates, shubh muhurat and paran timings