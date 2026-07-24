Why Tarapith's morning aarti begins only after a funeral pyre is lit at the Mahasmashan

New Delhi:

Tarapith in West Bengal is one of India's most revered Shakti Peethas and an important centre of Tantric worship. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Tara. Yet, beyond its spiritual significance, one centuries-old custom continues to make Tarapith unlike almost any other temple in India.

As per the long-standing traditions of Tarapith, the temple's morning aarti does not begin until a funeral pyre has been lit at the adjoining Mahasmashan. Far from being viewed as unusual, this ritual is regarded as an integral part of the temple's spiritual identity and reflects the deep connection between Goddess Tara, the cremation ground and the Tantric understanding of life, death and liberation.

Why Tarapith's morning aarti begins only after a funeral pyre is lit

In the Tantric tradition followed at Tarapith, the Mahasmashan is regarded as far more than a cremation ground. It is believed to be the ultimate place of spiritual liberation and the primary abode of Goddess Tara.

Local belief holds that the Goddess begins her daily routine only after the spiritual energy of the cremation ground is awakened through the lighting of a funeral pyre. This is why the temple's first aarti of the day takes place only after a cremation has begun, a practice that has continued for generations and remains one of Tarapith's most distinctive traditions.

The funeral fire is also believed to symbolise the eternal cycle of life, death and rebirth. Within this spiritual tradition, Goddess Tara is regarded as the divine force who presides over this cycle, helping devotees move beyond worldly attachments before guiding the soul towards liberation. The temple and the Mahasmashan are therefore seen as two inseparable parts of one sacred spiritual space. It is also believed that the morning aarti is performed only after a body has been offered to the pyre because this completes the sacred Tantric atmosphere required to symbolically awaken the Goddess for the day.

Why the Mahasmashan is considered so sacred

Tarapith's sacred traditions trace the significance of the Mahasmashan to Sage Vashistha, who is believed to have performed intense sadhana of Goddess Tara while seated on a Panchamundi Asana at the cremation ground. It is here that the Goddess is believed to have appeared before the sage in her maternal form. The tradition says Vashistha prayed for her to remain at the site, after which she manifested there, making Tarapith one of the most important centres of Tara worship.

The cremation ground is also closely associated with the revered saint Bamakhepa, who devoted his life to the worship of Goddess Tara. His samadhi is located beside the Mahasmashan, and devotees regard him as the kshetrapal, or guardian, of Tarapith.

Another belief linked to Tarapith is that the footprints of the original idol of Goddess Tara continue to be worshipped in the Mahasmashan. Temple traditions say that after the ancient idol was damaged and thrown into a sacred pond, the footprints remained at the cremation ground, where devotees continue to offer prayers. Together, these beliefs reinforce why the Mahasmashan remains central to Tarapith's spiritual identity and why the temple's morning aarti is inseparable from the sacred rituals observed there.

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