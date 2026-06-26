Why Gen Z is turning to Vastu for mental peace, not just home design

New Delhi:

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, Gen Z is facing a new kind of pressure. Many young people are increasingly looking for ways to feel more peaceful and balanced amid social media comparisons, academic stress, career challenges and uncertainty about the future. While mindfulness apps, yoga and meditation have become popular, many are also turning to Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian practice.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, Gen Z is interested in Vastu not only for organising living spaces but also for creating a peaceful environment that supports mental health and overall well-being.

Peace in a fast-paced world

Today, people are constantly connected through smartphones, social media and other digital platforms. While technology has made life more convenient, it has also brought additional stress and distractions. Many young people spend a significant amount of time on electronic devices. Their rooms often serve as spaces for work, study, relaxation and sleep. Over time, this can create a sense of clutter and mental exhaustion.

This is where Vastu comes into play. According to Vastu principles, living spaces should be designed in a balanced and organised manner.

Many members of Gen Z believe that a positive environment can have a beneficial impact on their state of mind.

Vastu is about energy, not just decoration

There are several reasons why Gen Z is showing interest in Vastu. One of the main reasons is that Vastu is based on the concept of energy within a space.

Today's youth are becoming increasingly conscious of their emotional well-being. As a result, they seek environments that help them focus, sleep better and reduce stress.

Many young people follow simple Vastu practices such as keeping rooms tidy, allowing natural light to enter, reducing clutter and creating dedicated areas for work and relaxation.

This is why Vastu feels highly relevant in today's world.

The emergence of wellness culture

In recent years, wellness culture has gained popularity among Gen Z. Self-care is now considered essential.

People are investing in better sleep habits, meditation techniques, healthy lifestyles and personal development. Vastu's emphasis on creating harmony between individuals and their surroundings fits naturally into this wellness trend.

For Gen Z, a peaceful space is not just about looking good on Instagram. It is about creating an environment that promotes calmness, balance and emotional well-being.

Small spaces need smart energy

Many young people live in shared apartments, hostels, rented accommodation or compact urban homes. They may not have the freedom to completely redesign their living spaces.

One advantage of Vastu is that many of its principles can be applied without major modifications. Small adjustments such as rearranging furniture, improving ventilation, maintaining organised study spaces and adding plants can make a noticeable difference.

Gen Z finds these ideas appealing because they are affordable and practical.

Vastu has gained popularity through social media

Social media has played a major role in introducing Vastu to younger audiences. Short videos, reels, blogs and podcasts frequently share simple Vastu tips for positivity, focus and peace of mind.

Many content creators recommend:

Keeping the study table organised

Allowing natural light into the room

Removing unnecessary clutter

Creating a quiet corner for relaxation

Using calming colours in living spaces

Because these ideas are easy to understand and apply, Vastu has become more accessible than ever before.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information