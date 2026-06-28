Why did Anant Ambani donate his hair at Tirumala? Here's why devotees shave their heads at the temple

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani recently visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where he offered prayers and donated his hair as part of a centuries-old tradition observed by millions of devotees.

The gesture has once again brought to the fore the question about one of the best-known rituals performed at the temple. Why do believers get their heads shaved and then present the same at Tirupati? This practice, according to the Hindu religion and temple tradition, has its own legend of devotion and gratitude.

The legend behind the ritual

As per Acharya Dev, the third-generation astrologer, the ritual has its origin in a famous legend of Lord Venkateswara. "There was a cowherd who accidentally struck Lord Venkateswara on the head with an axe. As a result, a portion of the Lord's hair was lost," he explains. It is believed that Goddess Neela Devi, one of Lord Venkateswara's greatest devotees, learned about the incident and immediately decided to help.

Neela Devi's offering

Acharya Dev says that Neela Devi chose to sacrifice her own hair for the Lord. "Neela Devi removed her own hair and, through the power of her devotion and penance, offered it to Lord Venkateswara. The Lord accepted her offering," he says. According to the legend, Lord Venkateswara was deeply moved by her devotion and blessed her.

How the ritual became a tradition

Following this incident, devotees began offering their hair to Lord Venkateswara as an expression of devotion. "Since then, it has become a tradition that devotees who wish to please the Lord offer their hair at Tirupati with faith. It is believed that sincere prayers and wishes are fulfilled through this act of devotion," says Acharya Dev. Today, millions of pilgrims visiting the Tirumala temple participate in this ritual every year.

Symbolism of hair

Apart from the legend, there is a profound spiritual aspect associated with the ritual as well. "According to Dev, 'Hair is regarded as the symbol of ego and attachment. As a mark of humility, before approaching the Lord, the devotee gets rid of his ego by giving away his hair." It shows humility, submission and the readiness of a person to get rid of his pride while seeking divine blessing.

From common devotees to celebrities like Anant Ambani, the tradition of giving hair as an offering still remains an integral part of the worship of the Lord at the Tirumala temple. For most devotees, it is not just a matter of getting a haircut but the act of showing complete submission before Lord Venkateswara.

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