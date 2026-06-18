Why are people suddenly obsessed with protecting energies, nazar and spiritual boundaries?

New Delhi:

Did your mother ever put a black tika behind your ear before an important event? Or did your grandmother warn, "Nazar lag jayegi" whenever something good happened? For many Indians, rituals involving black threads, salt, prayers and small protective practices were simply part of everyday life.

For years, such traditions were often dismissed as superstition. However, in modern society, discussions about the evil eye, energy protection, crystals, aura cleansing and spiritual boundaries have become increasingly common, especially among younger generations. According to spiritual teacher Dr Manmit Kumarr, this growing awareness reflects a broader shift in how people understand emotional wellbeing, personal boundaries and the influence of their surroundings.

Why are people becoming more aware of energy?

According to experts, people are becoming increasingly aware of the influence certain environments, situations and even individuals have on their emotional state.

As Dr Manmit Kumarr explains, many people are beginning to recognise that not every interaction leaves them feeling the same way. Some people inspire and uplift them, while others leave them feeling mentally exhausted or emotionally drained.

"Not every energy around you is meant for you to carry. Spiritual protection is not fear. It is awareness."

The age-old concept of nazar

The idea of nazar, or the evil eye, has existed in Indian culture for generations.

Children were protected with black dots, homes displayed sacred symbols, and rituals involving salt, smoke and prayers were commonly practised.

According to spiritual traditions, these customs were based on the belief that human thoughts and intentions carry energy.

"Envy is energy. Hatred is energy. Obsession is energy. Attention itself is energy," says Dr Kumarr.

While modern psychology may explain some of these experiences through emotional influence and social dynamics, many spiritual traditions view them through the lens of energetic exchange.

Why modern life may be making people feel overwhelmed

One reason behind the growing interest in energy protection may be the way modern life has changed.

According to Dr Kumarr, earlier generations benefited from slower lifestyles, stronger community connections and more time spent in nature. Modern lifestyles, on the other hand, can leave people feeling overstimulated and emotionally fatigued.

"Humanity has become energetically overstimulated. And the soul is now demanding protection."

Spiritual boundaries and the lessons of Maa Kali

Dr Kumarr believes that one of the most misunderstood aspects of spirituality is the idea of boundaries.

He points to Maa Kali as a symbol of awakening, truth and discernment rather than destruction.

According to him, spiritual growth often involves recognising which relationships, situations and environments contribute positively to one's life and which ones create emotional strain.

A spiritually aware person may begin to recognise:

Those who continually drain their energy

Those who manipulate their emotions

Those who project negativity

Those who appear only during moments of success

Those who leave them feeling emotionally exhausted

At that point, establishing healthy boundaries becomes less about distancing oneself from others and more about protecting one's mental and emotional wellbeing.

Why crystals, evil eye symbols and energy practices are trending

From evil eye bracelets to crystal collections, spiritual tools are becoming increasingly popular online and within wellness communities.

However, Dr Kumarr points out that such practices are far from new.

Ancient Egyptians used protective symbols. Tantric traditions relied on yantras and mantras. Across cultures, people have long used rituals and symbols as a way to seek protection, clarity and spiritual balance.

More than a trend

This may explain why concepts such as protecting one's energy, setting boundaries and prioritising emotional wellbeing have become part of mainstream conversations.

According to Dr Kumarr, spiritual protection is ultimately less about fear and more about awareness.

For many people, the growing fascination with nazar, crystals and energy protection is not simply about following a trend. It is about finding ways to feel grounded, protected and emotionally balanced in an increasingly overwhelming world.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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