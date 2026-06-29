Why are 108 pots of water used during Lord Jagannath's Snana Purnima?

New Delhi:

There are numerous rituals performed at Jagannath Temple in Puri. Snana Purnima is one of the important and visually stunning rituals. This ritual is celebrated on Purnima of Jyeshtha month. In this ritual, the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Sudarshan Chakra take part in a public bathing ceremony.

Every year, thousands of devotees attend this ceremony to witness it, but one question always comes to mind: why exactly are 108 pots of water used for this purpose?

What is Snana Purnima?

Devan Snana Purnima is one of the important rituals in which Lord Jagannath appears. This is an auspicious ritual, and in this ritual, the deities are taken from the main temple to the Snana Mandap for the darshan of devotees.

This is one of the rare occasions when the deities are visible to the public before the famous Rath Yatra.

Why are 108 pots of water used?

The ritual bath takes place in 108 kalasha (pots) containing holy water sourced from the Suna Kua or the Golden Well of the temple. This well is opened once a year for this unique ritual. Number 108 is considered an auspicious number in the Hindu religion. This number represents spiritual completeness, cosmic energy and the connection between the soul of the individual and the entire universe. Various Hindu practices are associated with this number. This includes the use of the prayer beads called Japa mala containing 108 beads, 108 names of various Gods and goddesses and recitation of 108 mantras in their worship.

The use of 108 pots in the ritual signifies the invocation of blessings of God in the form of spiritual purity and cosmic harmony.

How is the water prepared?

Before the performance of the ritual, the water obtained from the Golden Well is consecrated with the help of Vedic mantras.

Then this water is infused with fragrant herbs and substances to make it fit for the ritual bathing of the deities.

Only temple servitors are authorised to be a part of this ritual.

What takes place post the bathing ritual?

According to tradition, after receiving the grand bath, Lord Jagannath and the sibling deities are believed to develop a fever.

They are taken to a private chamber known as the Anasara Ghar, where they remain away from public view for about 15 days.

During this period, temple priests offer herbal medicines, light food and traditional Ayurvedic care to the deities, symbolising that they are recovering from illness.

The link with Rath Yatra

The completion of the Anasara period is followed by Nava Jaubana Darshan, when devotees get the first glimpse of the rejuvenated deities.

Soon afterwards begins the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, during which Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra embark on their annual chariot procession to the Gundicha Temple.

Spiritual significance of Snana Purnima

Snana Purnima is much more than a ceremonial bath. It represents purity, rebirth, and submission to the Almighty. The use of 108 sacred vessels by the priests helps remind the devotees about the significance of spiritual purification, whereas the next step of resting indicates the very human side of the gods, which makes them closer to their followers.

For millions of people, participation in the Snana Purnima rituals is a great fortune and the start of their spiritual path towards the majestic Rath Yatra festival.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information