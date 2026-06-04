When will you get married? Numerologist explains how to find your favourable years

New Delhi:

Marriage timing is something many people wonder about. Some believe it comes down to circumstances, while others feel timing itself plays a bigger role than they realise. In numerology, the idea is fairly straightforward. Certain periods are believed to be more supportive for relationships, commitment and long-term partnerships than others.

According to numerologist and Vastu coach Arviend Sud, a person's Personal Year Number can offer clues about when marriage-related opportunities may become stronger. In a recent post, he explained how different Driver Numbers align with different Personal Year Numbers, which is why the same timeline may not work for everyone.

What is a Driver Number?

Before looking at marriage timing, it is important to know your Driver Number.

In numerology, the Driver Number is calculated using only the day on which a person is born. The birth month and birth year are not taken into account. If the birth date consists of two digits, those digits are added together and reduced to a single digit.

The Driver Number is considered one of the most significant numbers in a person's chart. It is believed to reflect core personality traits, natural tendencies and broader life patterns.

It is used alongside the Personal Year Number to identify periods that may be more supportive for major life events, including marriage and long-term commitments.

How to calculate your Personal Year Number

To calculate your Personal Year Number, write down your birth date and birth month, then add the current year. Next, add together all the digits and reduce the total to a single digit.

Sud says the resulting number becomes your Personal Year Number, which is then compared with your Driver Number to identify years that are believed to be more favourable for marriage.

He noted that understanding these cycles can provide additional clarity when making relationship and commitment-related decisions.

Which Personal Years are considered favourable for marriage?

According to Sud, marriage timing in numerology is linked to a combination of a person's Driver Number and Personal Year Number. Each Driver Number is believed to align with certain Personal Years that may be more supportive for commitment, partnerships and long-term relationships.

Driver Numbers 1 and 2

People with Driver Number 1, which includes those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th, are believed to have stronger marriage prospects during Personal Years 1, 4, 5 and 6. Sud also recommends avoiding colour black as a corrective measure.

For Driver Number 2, covering birth dates 2, 11, 20 and 29, Personal Years 1, 3, 5 and 6 are considered more favourable. He suggests using silver as a remedy.

Driver Numbers 3 and 4

According to Sud, those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th may find Personal Years 1, 3 and 5 more supportive for marriage-related decisions. Personal Years 6 and 9 are generally not preferred.

For Driver Number 4, which includes birth dates 4, 13, 22 and 31, the favourable Personal Years are believed to be 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Personal Years 2 and 9 are generally avoided.

Driver Numbers 5 and 6

People born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd fall under Driver Number 5. According to Sud, Personal Years 1, 5, 6 and 7 may offer stronger marriage opportunities, while Personal Year 9 is typically avoided.

For Driver Number 6, covering birth dates 6, 15 and 24, the same Personal Years of 1, 5, 6 and 7 are considered favourable. Sud also suggests donating white items on Fridays as a remedy. Personal Year 3 is generally considered less suitable.

Driver Numbers 7, 8 and 9

Those with Driver Number 7, including people born on the 7th, 16th and 25th, are believed to benefit from Personal Years 1, 5, 6 and 8. Personal Years 7 and 9 are usually avoided for marriage timing.

For Driver Number 8, which includes birth dates 8, 17 and 26, Personal Years 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 are considered the most supportive. Personal Years 1 and 2 are generally not recommended.

Meanwhile, people with Driver Number 9, covering birth dates 9, 18 and 27, may find Personal Years 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7 more favourable for marriage. Personal Year 2 is generally avoided.

Why timing matters

Sud's broader argument is that delayed marriages are not necessarily a sign of bad luck. Instead, he believes timing plays a significant role, with different people moving through different numerological cycles.

Explaining the concept, Sud said, "Marriage is not always delayed because of bad luck. Sometimes, it is simply a matter of timing. According to numerology, your Personal Year Number can reveal periods when relationship energy, commitment, and marriage opportunities become stronger."

He further noted that different Driver Numbers align with different Personal Year cycles, which is why the same marriage timing may not work for everyone.

According to him, "understanding the right timing can help bring more clarity to relationship decisions and long-term commitments."

As with all numerology-based interpretations, these ideas are rooted in personal belief rather than scientific evidence. Nevertheless, they continue to attract interest among people seeking alternative perspectives on relationships, marriage and major life milestones.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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