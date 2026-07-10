When is the first Pradosh Vrat of July 2026? Know the Ravi Pradosh Vrat date, puja muhurat and significance

New Delhi:

Pradosh Vrat, observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month, holds special significance in Hinduism. The fast is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is believed to bring peace, prosperity and the fulfilment of devotees' wishes. The name of each Pradosh Vrat depends on the day of the week on which it falls.

The first Pradosh Vrat of July 2026 will fall on a Sunday, making it Ravi Pradosh Vrat. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal. Here is everything you need to know about the date, puja timings and significance of the July Pradosh Vrat.

When is the first Pradosh Vrat in July 2026?

According to the Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month will begin at 2:04 am on July 12, 2026 and end at 10:29 pm on the same day.

Based on the Pradosh Kaal, the first Pradosh Vrat of July will be observed on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Since it falls on a Sunday, it is known as Ravi Pradosh Vrat.

Ravi Pradosh Puja Muhurat in July 2026

The most auspicious time to perform the Ravi Pradosh Puja will be from 7:20 pm to 9:30 pm.

Pradosh Kaal is regarded as the best time to worship Lord Shiva on this day.

Other important muhurats are as follows:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:42 am to 5:25 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:18 pm to 1:10 pm

Ravi Pradosh Vrat significance

Ravi Pradosh Vrat is dedicated not only to Lord Shiva but also to Lord Surya.

According to religious beliefs, observing this fast helps devotees seek relief from Pitru Dosha. It is also believed to bring honour, respect and recognition in society.

The vrat is considered especially beneficial for good health and longevity. It is believed that those who observe Ravi Pradosh Vrat with complete devotion are blessed with family happiness, inner strength and social respect.

When is the second Pradosh Vrat in July 2026?

The second Pradosh Vrat of July will be observed on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

On this day, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 1:57 pm on July 26 and end at 4:14 pm on July 27, 2026.

The Pradosh Puja Muhurat will be from 7:17 pm to 9:28 pm.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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