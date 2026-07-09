When is Sawan Shivratri 2026? Check Jal Abhishek Muhurat, Nishit Kaal and Char Prahar Puja timings

New Delhi:

Sawan Shivratri, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be observed on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The day sees devotees observe a fast, perform special prayers and offer water to the Shivling, a ritual believed to hold immense spiritual significance during the holy month of Sawan.

The Sawan month in 2026 begins on July 30 and concludes on August 28. Among all the Shivratris observed throughout the year, the one that falls during Sawan is considered especially auspicious. It is also the day when Kanwariyas traditionally offer the sacred Ganga water they have carried to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri Jal Abhishek Muhurat 2026

On Sawan Shivratri, devotees can begin offering water to the Shivling from 4:54 am on August 11, 2026. The auspicious window for Jal Abhishek will continue until 1:52 am in the early hours of August 12.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 Nishit Kaal Puja Muhurat

The Nishit Kaal is regarded as the most important time for worshipping Lord Shiva on Shivratri.

In 2026, the Nishit Kaal Puja Muhurat will begin at 12:05 am on the night of August 11 and continue until 12:48 am on August 12.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 Char Prahar Puja Timings

The Char Prahar pujas, considered highly significant on Shivratri, will be observed at the following times:

First Prahar: August 11, 7:04 pm to 9:45 pm

Second Prahar: August 11, 9:45 pm to 12:26 am on August 12

Third Prahar: August 12, 12:26 am to 3:07 am

Fourth Prahar: August 12, 3:07 am to 5:49 am

Other auspicious timings on Sawan Shivratri 2026

Apart from the main puja muhurats, several other auspicious periods fall on Sawan Shivratri.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:22 am to 5:05 am

Pratah Sandhya: 4:44 am to 5:48 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:00 pm to 12:53 pm

Vijaya Muhurat: 2:39 pm to 3:32 pm

Godhuli Muhurat: 7:04 pm to 7:26 pm

Sayahna Sandhya: 7:04 pm to 8:09 pm

Amrit Kaal: 7:59 am to 9:25 am

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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