When is Nag Panchami 2026? Know the correct date, puja muhurat and worship rituals

New Delhi:

Nag Panchami, observed on the Shukla Panchami Tithi of the Shravan month, holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Nag Devta, with devotees offering prayers for protection, prosperity and relief from life's obstacles.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Shiva and Nag Devta with devotion on Nag Panchami brings blessings and fulfils heartfelt wishes. It is also believed that performing the rituals as prescribed can help reduce the effects of Kaal Sarp Dosh. Here's when Nag Panchami will be celebrated in 2026 and the auspicious timings for the day.

Nag Panchami 2026 date and puja muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Nag Panchami is celebrated every year on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Shravan.

In 2026, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 4:52 pm on 16 August and end at 5:00 pm on 17 August. As a result, Nag Panchami will be observed on Monday, 17 August 2026.

The auspicious muhurat for worship on the day will be from 6:04 am to 8:39 am.

How to perform Nag Panchami puja

On the morning of Nag Panchami, devotees should take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the rituals.

A symbolic image of Nag Devta should then be made using cow dung or clay at the main entrance of the house or in the puja area. Offer flowers, milk and other sacred offerings to Nag Devta, light a diya and incense sticks, perform the puja, offer the aarti and conclude the ritual by listening to or reading the Nag Panchami Katha.

According to religious beliefs, worship performed with complete faith and devotion is considered especially auspicious.

Offer these items to the Shivling

Devotees are advised to begin the day by performing Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva. Offering raw milk to the Shivling after the water abhishek is also considered highly auspicious.

During the puja, devotees are also believed to benefit from chanting the mantra, "Om Namah Shivaya". Religious beliefs hold that this invokes Lord Shiva's blessings and offers protection from fear and negativity.

It is also considered auspicious to use a copper vessel while performing the Jalabhishek.

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