When is Ekadashi in July 2026? Check Yogini and Devshayani Ekadashi dates, shubh muhurat and paran timings

New Delhi:

Ekadashi is one of the most significant fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe the fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, believing that doing so brings divine blessings, prosperity and happiness into the home.

There are two Ekadashi fasts every month, one during the Shukla Paksha and the other during the Krishna Paksha, with each carrying its own name and religious significance. In July 2026, devotees will observe Yogini Ekadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi. Here's a look at their dates, auspicious timings, paran schedule and significance.

When is the first Ekadashi in July 2026?

The first Ekadashi of July will be observed on July 10, 2026.

This is Yogini Ekadashi, which falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha. It is observed every year after Nirjala Ekadashi and before Devshayani Ekadashi.

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 shubh muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 8:16 am on July 10 and end at 5:22 am on July 11.

On Yogini Ekadashi, the Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:41 am to 5:24 am, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be observed from 12:17 pm to 1:10 pm.

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 paran date and time

The Yogini Ekadashi fast will be concluded on July 11, 2026.

The auspicious time for paran will be from 2:03 pm to 4:42 pm.

Hari Vasara will end at 10:32 am on the day of paran. According to Hindu traditions, devotees should not break the Ekadashi fast during Hari Vasara.

Yogini Ekadashi significance

According to religious beliefs, observing the Yogini Ekadashi fast helps devotees seek forgiveness for past sins and brings prosperity into their lives.

It is also believed that observing this fast is spiritually equivalent to feeding 88,000 Brahmins.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026 vrat date

The second Ekadashi in July will be Devshayani Ekadashi, which will be observed on July 25, 2026.

Falling during the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha, the day is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi and Harishayani Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026 shubh muhurat

As per the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 9:12 am on July 24 and conclude at 11:34 am on July 25.

On Devshayani Ekadashi, the Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:45 am to 5:29 am, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be observed between 12:19 pm and 1:11 pm.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026 paran date and time

Devotees will perform the paran of the Devshayani Ekadashi fast on July 26, 2026.

The auspicious time for breaking the fast will be from 6:13 am to 8:50 am.

On the day of paran, the Dwadashi Tithi will end at 1:57 pm.

Devshayani Ekadashi significance

According to Hindu beliefs, Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's four-month period of divine sleep, which is why the occasion is known as Devshayani Ekadashi.

Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken on Devutthana Ekadashi, observed four months later. This four-month period is known as Chaturmas.

During Chaturmas, auspicious ceremonies such as weddings are generally not performed. However, the period is considered highly favourable for spiritual practices, including prayers, chanting, meditation and worship.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Why are 108 pots of water used during Lord Jagannath's Snana Purnima?