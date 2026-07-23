When is Devshayani Ekadashi 2026? Check correct date, shubh muhurat, Parana timings and Vishnu mantras

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Devshayani Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashis dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Also known as Harishayani Ekadashi, Yoganidra Ekadashi and Padmanabha Ekadashi, the day is observed with fasting and special prayers by devotees across the country.

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu on Devshayani Ekadashi brings peace, prosperity and happiness into one's life. It is also considered an auspicious occasion to chant Vishnu mantras, seek the deity's blessings and mark the beginning of Chaturmas, the four-month period during which Lord Vishnu is believed to enter Yog Nidra.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026 shubh muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of Ashadha Shukla Paksha will begin at 9:12 am on 24 July 2026 and conclude at 11:34 am on 25 July 2026.

On Devshayani Ekadashi, the Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:45 am to 5:29 am, while the Abhijit Muhurta will be observed from 12:19 pm to 1:11 pm.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026 Parana timings

The Ekadashi fast will be broken on 26 July 2026. The auspicious time for Parana is from 6:13 am to 8:50 am. On that day, Dwadashi Tithi will end at 1:57 pm.

According to Hindu beliefs, the Parana should be performed before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. If Dwadashi ends before sunrise, the fast should be broken only after sunrise. It is also believed that not observing Parana within Dwadashi is considered inauspicious. Devotees are also advised not to perform Parana during Hari Vasara.

Vishnu mantras

ॐ नमोः नारायणाय॥ ॐ नमोः भगवते वासुदेवाय॥ ॐ श्री विष्णवे च विद्महे वासुदेवाय धीमहि। तन्नो विष्णुः प्रचोदयात्॥ शान्ताकारम् भुजगशयनम् पद्मनाभम् सुरेशम् विश्वाधारम् गगनसदृशम् मेघवर्णम् शुभाङ्गम्। लक्ष्मीकान्तम् कमलनयनम् योगिभिर्ध्यानगम्यम् वन्दे विष्णुम् भवभयहरम् सर्वलोकैकनाथम्॥ मङ्गलम् भगवान विष्णुः, मङ्गलम् गरुडध्वजः। मङ्गलम् पुण्डरी काक्षः, मङ्गलाय तनो हरिः॥

Chaturmas 2026

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu enters Yog Nidra in Kshir Sagar on the day of Devshayani Ekadashi and remains in this divine resting state for the next four months. This period is known as Chaturmas and includes the lunar months of Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik.

With the beginning of Chaturmas, marriages and several other auspicious ceremonies are traditionally avoided for the next four months. According to Hindu beliefs, Chaturmas concludes on Devutthana Ekadashi, when Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken from his divine slumber.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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