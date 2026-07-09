When is Ashadha Purnima 2026? Check date, snan-daan muhurat and Guru Purnima significance

New Delhi:

The Purnima (full moon) in the Hindu calendar is always considered an auspicious day. However, the Purnima of the Ashadha month is regarded as especially significant from a spiritual perspective. The day is observed as Ashadha Purnima or Guru Purnima, when people seek the blessings of their gurus and perform charitable acts. Devotees also take a holy bath in sacred rivers like the Ganga and donate essential items on this day, believing it brings prosperity, peace and spiritual merit.

This year, Ashadha Purnima marks the beginning of an important phase in the Hindu calendar, as the holy month of Shravan will begin the very next day. Know everything about the Ashadha Purnima 2026 date, auspicious timings and significance.

Ashadha Purnima 2026 date

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 6:18 pm on July 28, 2026, and end at 8:05 pm on July 29, 2026.

Considering the Udaya Tithi (sunrise method), Ashadha Purnima 2026 will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Devotees observing the Purnima fast will also keep their vrat on this day.

The moonrise on Ashadha Purnima is expected at 7:20 pm.

The holy month of Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, will begin on July 30, 2026.

Snan-daan on Ashadha Purnima 2026

It is believed that taking a holy bath and performing charity during this auspicious period brings immense spiritual benefits to devotees.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:46 am to 5:30 am

Best time for snan-daan: Sunrise to noon

Vijaya Muhurat: 2:55 pm to 3:47 pm

Abhijit Muhurat: Not applicable on this day

What to donate on Ashadha Purnima?

Devotees who perform charity on Ashadha Purnima are believed to be blessed with prosperity, happiness and spiritual merit. Usually, devotees donate food, clothes and other essential items to the poor and needy.

Items commonly donated include:

Rice and wheat

Ghee

Jaggery

Clothes

Umbrella

Why is Ashadha Purnima also called Guru Purnima?

Ashadha Purnima is also celebrated as Guru Purnima, a festival dedicated to expressing gratitude towards teachers and spiritual gurus.

According to Hinduism, a guru is an enlightened being who dispels ignorance and guides disciples towards knowledge and wisdom. On this day, devotees pray to their gurus, seek their blessings and offer Guru Dakshina.

The day is also considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Vishnu, Maharishi Ved Vyasa and one's spiritual guru.

Significance of Ved Vyasa Jayanti

Ashadha Purnima is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage credited with compiling the Vedas and authoring the Mahabharata. This is why the day is also known as Vyasa Purnima or Vyasa Puja.

Devotees offer prayers and read sacred scriptures to pay homage to him on this day.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.