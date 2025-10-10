Rain alert! What to do if you can’t see the moon on Karwa Chauth If clouds or rain hide the moon on Karwa Chauth 2025, don’t panic! Here’s what you can do, from live moon darshan, traditional rituals, and mirror reflections to prayers you can still perform. Stay calm, stay hydrated, and celebrate your love with devotion and faith.

New Delhi:

Every year, as dusk falls on Karwa Chauth, thousands of eyes look skyward, waiting for that silver sliver of the moon. But sometimes, the clouds have other plans. If you’ve dressed up, set your puja thali, and the weather suddenly turns moody with rain or haze, don’t worry, tradition still has your back.

Karwa Chauth is about faith and love, not just moon visibility. Whether you’re in Delhi under thick smog or Mumbai under a drizzle, here’s what you can do if the moon decides to play hide and seek this year.

What to do if clouds block the moon

1. Wait a little longer

The moon may be late, not gone! Often, clouds shift after 10–15 minutes. Stay calm, enjoy the festive vibe, and keep checking the sky, sometimes, even a faint glimmer is enough for Chand darshan.

2. Spot the moon virtually

If you can’t see it outside, many women now rely on live moon sightings streamed online or through apps like Drik Panchang, where you can see exact moonrise timings in your city. You can also check live feeds from nearby cities to time your puja.

3. Check out the traditional alternative

Despite the wait, if the moon isn’t visible even after waiting, then there is no harm in trying something different. During this time, some women perform the ritual by looking at the moon’s reflection in a vessel filled with water or even by facing the direction of the moonrise and praying with faith.

4. Perform puja with purpose

Even without the sighting of the moon, you can complete the Karwa Chauth puja by praying to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha for your spouse’s long life and well-being. Follow the rest of the ritual, do your partner’s darshan through the sieve. Then, break your fast with water or your first bite of food together.

A gentle reminder for fasting women

Fasting through the day, especially without water, can be draining. If the moonrise is delayed because of the weather, stay near light, ventilated areas, and keep calm. Avoid standing for long periods, and if you feel dizzy or faint, break your fast with water. Health always comes first.

So, even if things go wrong with the weather, you can make things work in your favour. Remember, it is the thought that matters the most.

