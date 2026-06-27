What connects Harmandir Sahib, Jwala Ji Temple and Kashi Vishwanath? The answer is Maharaja Ranjit Singh

New Delhi:

Today, June 27, marks the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh Empire, who passed away on this day in 1839. 187 years later, his legacy continues to shine across some of India's most revered places of worship. Separated by hundreds of kilometres and spread across three different states, Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Jwala Ji Temple in Himachal Pradesh and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi share a remarkable historical connection that traces back to the legendary ruler.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh is often remembered not only for building one of the most powerful kingdoms in north India but also for extending patronage to religious institutions beyond his own faith. Historians have long cited his support for Sikh gurdwaras, Hindu temples and Muslim shrines as an example of his inclusive approach to governance. Among his most enduring contributions are the gifts that helped transform the appearance of Harmandir Sahib, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Jwala Ji Temple, creating a shared legacy that continues to be admired today.

The Golden Temple and Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The story most people are familiar with begins at Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Harmandir Sahib was founded by Guru Arjan in the late 16th century, but much of the marble work and the gold-plated exterior seen today dates to the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. After taking control of Amritsar in 1802, he initiated an extensive renovation of the sacred complex. Marble replaced many of the earlier structural elements, while copper sheets covered with gold leaf were used to clad the upper portions of the sanctum. This transformation eventually earned the shrine its globally recognised nickname, the "Golden Temple".

The renovation was carried out under Maharaja Ranjit Singh's patronage, with contributions also coming from several Sikh nobles of the time. Today, the temple's shimmering golden dome remains one of the most recognisable symbols of Sikhism.

The gold gift to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Maharaja Ranjit Singh's generosity extended well beyond Sikh places of worship.

The present Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi was rebuilt in 1780 under the patronage of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar after the earlier temple had been destroyed. In 1835, Maharaja Ranjit Singh donated around one tonne of gold to plate the temple's domes and spire, a contribution that continues to define the temple's iconic skyline. The gold-plated domes remain among its most distinctive architectural features today.

His offering at Jwala Ji Temple

Another famous shrine associated with Maharaja Ranjit Singh is the Jwala Ji Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Dedicated to Goddess Jwala, the temple is renowned for its eternal natural flames, which devotees worship as manifestations of the goddess. Historical records state that Maharaja Ranjit Singh visited the shrine and presented a gold-plated dome along with other offerings as a mark of devotion. His contribution remains one of the temple's most significant historical associations and continues to form an important part of its heritage.

Why did Maharaja Ranjit Singh donate to all three?

Historians widely describe Maharaja Ranjit Singh as a ruler who extended patronage across religious communities.

While he remained a devout Sikh, his administration included senior Hindu and Muslim officials, and he actively supported the restoration and maintenance of places of worship belonging to different faiths. Beyond Harmandir Sahib, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Jwala Ji Temple, he is also known to have donated to several other temples, mosques and religious institutions during his reign. His rule is frequently remembered for promoting religious harmony and preserving sacred heritage across communities.

Today, the golden domes of these three iconic shrines stand not only as symbols of faith but also as enduring reminders of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's vision, generosity and lasting contribution to India's religious and architectural heritage.

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