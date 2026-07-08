What are the Ekadashi dates for July 2026? Know when Yogini Ekadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed

New Delhi:

Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most significant fasting days in Hinduism and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Observed twice every lunar month during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, the fast is believed to bring prosperity, remove obstacles and help devotees seek Lord Vishnu's blessings.

The first Ekadashi of July 2026 will be Yogini Ekadashi, followed later in the month by Devshayani Ekadashi. Here's everything you need to know about their dates, Yogini Ekadashi Parana timing and the significance of both observances.

When is the first Ekadashi in July 2026?

The first Ekadashi of July, Yogini Ekadashi, will be observed on July 10, 2026.

This Ekadashi falls after Nirjala Ekadashi and before Devshayani Ekadashi every year. According to Hindu beliefs, observing the Yogini Ekadashi fast helps devotees overcome past sins and brings prosperity, happiness and well-being.

It is also believed that observing this fast grants spiritual merit equivalent to feeding 88,000 Brahmins.

Yogini Ekadashi 2026 shubh muhurat and Parana timing

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha will begin at 8:16 am on July 10, 2026 and end at 5:22 am on July 11, 2026.

The Parana of the Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed on July 11, 2026.

The auspicious Parana timing will be from 2:03 pm to 4:42 pm.

When is the second Ekadashi in July 2026?

The second Ekadashi of July will be Devshayani Ekadashi, which falls on July 25, 2026.

Observed during the Shukla Paksha of Ashadha, Devshayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's celestial sleep. According to religious beliefs, this is the day when Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra.

He is believed to awaken four months later on Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

This four-month period is known as Chaturmas.

According to Hindu traditions, auspicious ceremonies such as weddings and other major celebrations are generally not performed during Chaturmas. However, the period is considered highly favourable for worship, chanting, meditation, spiritual practices and charity.

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