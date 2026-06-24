What are energy vampires? Signs someone may be draining your emotional energy

New Delhi:

Do you remember ever spending time with a person, coming back and finding yourself totally exhausted? Physically, perhaps not, but emotionally and mentally drained. Maybe you started your day feeling absolutely fine, but after just one conversation, found yourself irritated, anxious or weighed down.

Dr Manmit Kumarr, Spiritual Guru and Founder of the Academy of Tantra, says that this experience is more common than people generally realise. While some people inspire us and energise us, others have the exact opposite effect, even if we spend only a few minutes with them.

What are 'energy vampires'?

Dr Kumarr explains that such individuals are often referred to as "energy vampires" in spiritual and psychological circles.

"This doesn't mean they are inherently malicious or dangerous people; it simply means that their way of interacting with the world is emotionally exhausting to those around them," he says.

The term describes people whose behaviour consistently leaves others feeling depleted, overwhelmed or emotionally burdened.

Signs someone may be draining your energy

According to Dr Kumarr, interactions with an energy vampire may appear completely normal on the surface. However, certain patterns tend to emerge over time.

According to him, you may be dealing with an energy-draining relationship if the person:

Complains all the time but never seeks solutions

Creates drama or magnifies minor issues

Views life through a pessimistic lens

Dominates conversations and makes everything about themselves

Needs constant validation and attention

Uses guilt when others try to set boundaries

"An interaction with an energy vampire might look entirely normal on the surface. But underneath, a subtle shift is happening," Dr Kumarr explains.

Why does this happen?

Dr Kumarr believes that both spiritual traditions and modern psychology recognise that emotions can be transferred between people.

"We naturally absorb the emotional states of those around us. If someone is perpetually angry or anxious, you will likely find yourself tensing up in their presence. Conversely, being around a peaceful, grounded person instantly puts your nervous system at ease," he says.

He adds that individuals carrying unresolved stress, negativity or emotional turmoil may unintentionally project those feelings onto others.

Why empathetic people are more vulnerable

According to Dr Kumarr, highly empathetic individuals are often the most affected by emotional exhaustion.

Because they listen deeply and genuinely care about others, they frequently become what he describes as "unpaid emotional therapists" for the people around them.

"If they don't learn to protect their boundaries, they quickly find themselves carrying emotional baggage that doesn't even belong to them," he notes.

It may not be your workload making you tired

Many people assume their exhaustion comes from work pressure, long commutes or lack of sleep. However, Dr Kumarr suggests that relationships can sometimes be the hidden source of emotional fatigue.

"When we feel chronically fatigued, we tend to blame our workloads, long commutes or lack of sleep. But often, the true culprit isn't what we are doing; it is who we are around," he says.

He explains that a toxic friendship, controlling family member, emotionally demanding relationship or a negative workplace environment can drain energy more effectively than a busy schedule.

How to recognise the drain

Dr Kumarr advises paying close attention to how you feel during and after interactions with certain people.

Warning signs may include:

Mental fatigue

Emotional heaviness

Unexplained anxiety

Persistent irritation

Chronic guilt

Feeling exhausted after spending time with someone

"If your body consistently signals discomfort, stop ignoring it. Your energy never lies," he says.

Ways to protect your inner peace

Dr Kumarr emphasises that protecting your energy does not mean cutting yourself off from people or becoming emotionally distant.

"Protecting your energy doesn't mean becoming cold, cynical or isolating yourself from the world. It is about practising radical self-stewardship," he explains.

"The modern world is incredibly loud, and many people are walking around deeply stressed, overwhelmed and carrying unhealed pain," he says. "You do not need to build walls around your heart. You simply need to increase your awareness."

His advice is simple: notice who leaves you feeling supported and who consistently leaves you feeling depleted. Developing that awareness may be one of the most effective ways to protect your peace of mind and emotional health.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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