Which colour to wear on Wednesday? The planet Mercury’s favourable shade Wondering which colour to wear on Wednesday? Green, Mercury’s favourite, brings growth and harmony. Explore more shades for wisdom, clarity and positivity.

Each day of the week is linked with a planet and its energy, according to Vedic astrology. Wednesday is ruled by Mercury (Budh), which is considered to be the planet of intelligence, communication and wisdom.

It is believed that when you wear a particular colour on Wednesday, it helps to strengthen Mercury’s influence, keeping you calm, improving concentration and attracting good fortune. Read on to know which colour to wear on Wednesday.

Which Colour to Wear on Wednesday?

The most favourable colour for Wednesday is green. Green represents growth, harmony, and freshness; qualities that resonate with Mercury’s energy. Wearing green clothing, accessories, or even carrying a green handkerchief on Wednesday is believed to bring positivity.

Other Tips to Increase Mercury’s Energy

Along with wearing green, you can increase Mercury’s influence by doing some practices.

Start your Wednesday by chanting Mercury mantras or offering green moong dal (green gram) to those in need.

Eating fresh green vegetables, wearing emerald jewellery.

Choosing the right colour to wear on Wednesday is more than just fashion; it’s a way to connect with planetary energies. By wearing green, you align yourself with Mercury’s power, bringing growth, positivity and clarity into your life. Whether you dress in a full green attire or add hints of the colour, the energy of Mercury can bring balance and confidence.

Other Colour Options

Light Grey: This shade represents balance, calmness, and neutrality. Wearing light grey on Wednesday can help clear confusion, give you clarity of thought, and bring emotional stability.

Orange: You can also wear a lighter shade of orange tone as it can complement Mercury's energy by boosting creativity, confidence and enthusiasm. It is believed to uplift mood and improve communication skills.

