Want to manifest your goals? Spiritual mentor reveals how the popular 3-6-9 technique works

New Delhi:

Can writing down your goals multiple times a day help turn them into reality? Spiritual coach Jai Madaan believes it can. In an Instagram video, she spoke about the widely popular 3-6-9 manifestation technique, which involves writing an affirmation three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon and nine times at night for 21 days.

Explaining the concept to her followers, Jai claimed that the method can help individuals focus their energy on a specific desire and attract opportunities related to their goals.

Why are the numbers 3, 6 and 9 important?

Explaining the significance of the method, Jai referred to inventor Nikola Tesla and said that the numbers 3, 6 and 9 are considered powerful by many manifestation enthusiasts. She described the sequence as a special pattern that is believed to help reinforce goals through repetition and intention.

According to her, following the 3-6-9 formula daily can help individuals stay mentally aligned with what they want to achieve.

How does the 3-6-9 manifestation method work?

Addressing a common question about manifestation, she said it is possible to achieve what you want if the technique is followed consistently. She also explained that the process begins with choosing an affirmation related to a goal or desire.

The affirmation should then be written three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon and nine times at night. Comparing the routine to taking medicine at fixed intervals, she said the practice should be continued for 21 consecutive days.

'Opportunities start coming to you'

According to her, something begins to shift during the 21-day process. She claimed that people may start noticing opportunities and situations connected to what they have been focusing on. In the video, she said that the universe connects with a person's thought patterns and that the repeated writing exercise helps strengthen focus on a particular intention. She added that consistency plays an important role in making the technique effective.

Jai suggests creating a group of nine people

Towards the end of the video, Jai encouraged followers to create a group of nine people who are also practising the technique. She suggested that all members check in with each other daily by sending a simple confirmation or thumbs-up after completing the exercise.

According to her, this collective participation can help maintain consistency and create a sense of shared intention.

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